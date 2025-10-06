Pharmacielo Completes La Margarita Land Sale, Repays Banco Agrario Loan, Strengthens Balance Sheet, Completes Audit
|Three months ended
|Fifteen months ended
|Twelve months ended
| (000's)
|Mar 31 2025
|Mar 31 2024
|Mar 31 2025
|Dec 31 2023
|Revenue
|$
|487
|$
|240
|$
|3,967
|$
|1,542
|Adjusted EBITDA* (Loss)
|$
|(801
|)
|$
|(1,264
|)
|$
|(3,543
|)
|$
|(6,762
|)
|Net Loss
|$
|(2,228
|)
|$
|(2,420
|)
|$
|(11,370
|)
|$
|(16,298
|)
|Net Loss per Share
|$
|(0.013
|)
|$
|(0.014
|)
|$
|(0.065
|)
|$
|(0.102
|)
*Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization). The term Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Therefore, it may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
Business Outlook
- PharmaCielo continues to improve its cost structure, eliminating non-essential expenditures, right sizing its cultivation capacity and operations. With increasing and more diversified sales during the past fifteen months, PharmaCielo is primed to be a profitable company in 2026. The Company is now well established in Latin America with a focus on Brazil and has continued to make inroads to additional jurisdictions such as South Africa, Australia, and European Union (“EU”) with its CBD isolate, THC Distillate and GACP certified dried cannabis flower. PharmaCielo has three major initiatives to remain agile in the nascent and continuously changing international cannabis markets:
- A clear focus on business opportunities across Latin America, Australia, South Africa, and strategic European markets. The company has transitioned from a narrow pursuit of EU-GMP certification to a broader, client-oriented quality approach. By maintaining EU-GMP compliance and reinforcing a robust Quality Management System to meet customer audit requirements, Pharmacielo continues to deliver world-class products while optimizing operational costs and capital investments. Positioning a full portfolio of CBD isolate, CBD extracts, THC extracts, and formulations from an EU-GMP compliant facility, providing excellent quality at competitive prices that safeguard strong client margins. This strategy allows differentiation in international markets, cultivation of long-term partnerships, and reinforcement of a position as a trusted supplier. Increasing exports of our GACP-certified dried cannabis flower, positioning it as a reliable raw material that clients transform and commercialize as GMP. By consolidating consistent supply and aligning with partners in key markets such as Australia, Germany, Poland, and the UK, we ensure flexibility to meet varying regulatory and commercial requirements while building a scalable pathway from GACP to GMP.
For further detailed information and analysis, please see the financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period ending March 31, 2025, as posted at sedarplus and .
About PharmaCielo
PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSXV: PCLO, OTC: PCLOF) is a global company, headquartered in Canada, with a focus on ethical and sustainable processing and supplying of all natural, pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo's principal (and wholly owned) subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., headquartered at its cultivation and processing center located in Rionegro, Colombia.
About Flores El Capiro
Flores El Capiro S.A. is a leading Colombian flower grower and exporter with longstanding operations in Carmen de Viboral, Antioquia.
For further information
Media and Investor Inquiries:
...
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“expects”,“is expected”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may” or“will” be taken, occur or be completed or achieved.
Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including changes to PharmaCielo's development plans, the failure to obtain and maintain all necessary regulatory approvals relating to the export of cannabinoid products and the import of these products into other countries, TSX Venture Exchange approval, the inability to export or distribute commercial products through sales channels as anticipated due to economic or operational circumstances, risks associated with operating in Colombia, fluctuation of the market price for the Company's products, risks associated with global economic or geopolitical uncertainty or other developments, risks related to retention of key Company personnel, currency exchange risk, competition in PharmaCielo's market and other risks discussed or referred to under the heading“Risk Factors” in PharmaCielo's Annual Information Form for 2019, and the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fifteen months ended March 31, 2025 which are both available at . Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, PharmaCielo undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment