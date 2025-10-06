Purchase Of Own Shares
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|01/10/2025
|FR0000131757
|3,300
|55.91
|XPAR
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|02/10/2025
|FR0000131757
|3,300
|56.69
|XPAR
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|03/10/2025
|FR0000131757
|3,300
|57.02
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|9,900
|56.54
- Details per transaction
Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of September 29th, 2025) is available on Eramet website:
Calendar
30.10.2025: Publication of 2025 Group third-quarter turnover
ABOUT ERAMET
Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.
Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.
Manganese, nickel, mineral sands and lithium: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.
As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.
Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.
| INVESTOR CONTACT
Director of Investor Relations
Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02
| PRESS CONTACT
Media relations manager
Nedjma Amrani
T. +33 7 65 65 44 49
Legal Disclaimer:
