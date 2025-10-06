Bpgbio Appoints Veteran Clinical And Commercial Leader Dr. Brian Berman As Interim Chief Medical Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company strengthens its late-stage trials with enhanced clinical and commercial leadership for its BPM31510 programs

Dr. Berman is a renowned scientist and clinical leader with a passion and track record in translational and clinical oncology and mitochondrial disease research

BOSTON, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPGbio, Inc., a biology-first, AI-powered, clinical-stage biopharma focused on mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis, today announced the appointment of senior Scientific Advisory Board member Brian Berman, M.D., Ph.D., to the role of Interim Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Berman will succeed Vijay Modur, M.D., Ph.D.







Dr. Berman is a renowned physician-scientist and clinical leader with a distinguished track record in translational and clinical research across oncology and mitochondrial disease. As interim Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Berman will oversee all clinical development and medical affairs activities at BPGbio, with a focus on progressing the company's lead program, BPM31510, currently in planning stages for a registrational trial for Primary CoQ10 Deficiency (PCQD) and in Phase 2b trials for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) . He will also provide guidance on the company's expanding portfolio in oncology and other rare diseases, ensuring strong scientific and clinical alignment with regulatory and patient community needs.

“I am excited to join BPGbio at such a transformative stage for the company,” said Dr. Berman.“The integration of patient biology, AI-driven insights, and cutting-edge clinical science positions BPGbio to deliver meaningful therapies for patients facing devastating diseases. I look forward to working with the team to advance the BPM31510 programs and the broader pipeline.”

Dr. Berman is no stranger to BPM31510 or BPGbio. In 2022, while serving as Acting CMO, he spearheaded the initiation and execution of the now fully enrolled Phase 2b trial for GBM. Prior to that, he directed the clinical studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of BPM31510 in the treatment of in situ cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (SCC).

Currently, Dr. Berman serves as Co-Director of the Center for Clinical and Cosmetic Research in Aventura, FL , where he continues his broad-based clinical research program, including small molecule protection of mitochondrial DNA mutations. He has delivered more than 300 presentations at national and international scientific conferences and authored over 250 peer-reviewed scientific and clinical publications, chapters and books. His work has been recognized with numerous honors, including“ Scientist of the Year ” Award from Sigma Xi, the Science and Research Honor Society;“ Practitioner of the Year ” by the Florida Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery; and inclusion in the U.S. News and World Report's“ Best Doctors ”.

Dr. Berman is Professor Emeritus of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery at The University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and has served as President of the American Dermatological Association, Vice President and a board member of the American Academy of Dermatology. Dr. Berman is Secretary of the American Cutaneous Oncology Society, and he also founded and served as President of The National Association of Veterans Affairs Dermatologists.

Over his career, Dr. Berman has consulted for numerous biopharmaceutical and medical device companies on drug development, clinical strategy, and commercialization-supporting transactions and programs exceeding US$10 billion in value.

“Dr. Berman's deep understanding in our company and clinical assets, combined with his expertise in immunology, oncology and rare diseases, makes him an invaluable addition to BPGbio as we advance BPM31510 through late-stage clinical development,” said Niven R. Narain, Ph.D., President and CEO of BPGbio.“His leadership will help ensure the highest standards in trial execution and regulatory engagement as we move towards pivotal milestones in our GBM, other aggressive solid tumors, and primary CoQ10 deficiency programs.”

“At the same time, I want to express my sincere gratitude to Dr. Vijay Modur for his leadership and key contributions as Chief Medical Officer,” Narain added.“Under his guidance, our clinical programs made significant strides, and we are pleased he will be available to advise the company.”

About BPGbio

BPGbio is a leading biology-first AI-powered clinical stage biopharma focused on mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis. The company has a deep pipeline of AI-developed therapeutics spanning oncology, rare disease and neurology, including several in late-stage clinical trials. BPGbio's novel approach is underpinned by NAi, its proprietary Interrogative Biology Platform, protected by over 500 US and international patents; one of the world's largest clinically annotated non-governmental biobanks with longitudinal samples; and exclusive access to the most powerful supercomputer in the world. With these tools, BPGbio is redefining how patient biology can be modeled using bespoke Bayesian AI specifically designed for solving large-scale biology challenges. Headquartered in greater Boston, the company is at the forefront of a new era in medicine, combining biology, multi-modal data, and AI to transform the way we understand, diagnose, and treat disease. For more information, visit

