Carson Group Builds On Long-Standing Partnership With Expanded Investment In Pittsburgh

Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $49 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced that it has fully acquired the Carson Wealth location in Pittsburgh, Pa. Led by Managing Partner and Wealth Advisor Neal McGrath, AIF®, CRPC®, AAMS®, the office serves approximately $358 million in AUM.

McGrath's unique perspective as the child of first-generation immigrants from Trinidad and Tobago has shaped his passion for helping families build multi-generational wealth as they work toward their own version of the American Dream. His path as both an advisor and business owner makes him uniquely positioned to serve clients with empathy while leading one of Carson's fastest-growing offices.

McGrath and his team first joined Carson Group's network in 2013 as the firm's sixth partner office, quickly building a reputation for sophisticated tax and estate planning services. In 2022, the team formally transitioned into Carson Wealth, solidifying its integration with the Carson ecosystem, and today McGrath leads several locations across the region. McGrath's firm has more than doubled its growth over the last three years.

“Neal's growth story is a powerful example of what happens when entrepreneurial vision meets the right platform,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group.“Since joining Carson Wealth, his team has achieved extraordinary momentum that positions them for even greater success ahead. Neal has leveraged Carson's innovative resources to scale faster and deliver a deeper client experience. That kind of growth is a direct reflection of Neal's leadership and the way Carson empowers advisors to focus on what matters most: building lasting client relationships and preparing for the future.”

Now wholly owned, the Pittsburgh office is home to a highly credentialed roster of professionals with CPA, CFA and CFP® designations. With expertise in estate and legacy planning and a proactive approach to tax strategy, the team provides comprehensive financial planning that empowers clients at every stage of life.

McGrath's decision to expand his firm's alignment with Carson stems from a clear mission: to provide clients and his growing team with a sustainable path for the future. The strengthened partnership ensures that the Pittsburgh office can continue to build on its momentum and seize the next chapter of growth.

“Our clients appreciate the combination of local expertise and the national scale we bring through Carson Group,” said McGrath.“Part of our growth over the last three years has come from serving higher-net-worth clients with more complex needs. It became clear that a more integrated approach with Carson would allow us to better meet those challenges while continuing to deliver exceptional advice. At the same time, this partnership gives my team access to more resources and a broader career path, which is just as important to me. Together, we're building a firm positioned for the next chapter of growth-for both our clients and our people.”

