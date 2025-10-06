Happy Hound Home Services Brings Professional Care & Charity To Evergreen

EINPresswire/ -- Evergreen just got a little happier and a lot cleaner. Happy Hound Home Services , a locally owned company offering home cleaning, pest control, and snow clearing, has officially launched to bring a fresh, professional approach to home care in Colorado’s foothills.

Happy Hound Home Services focuses on professionalism, transparency, and pet-friendly practices. With a mission to make homes happier and lives easier, Happy Hound gives back to the community by donating a portion of every job to local animal shelters and rescues, including Humane Colorado.

What sets Happy Hound apart is its blend of big-business professionalism and small-town warmth. Every technician arrives in uniform, with shoe covers and spotless service vehicles, but with a neighborly smile that reminds clients they’re working with a local who truly cares.

“We know people here value local, reliable service providers who are easy to work with,” said Nelson Quinnell, founder of Happy Hound Home Services. “We built Happy Hound to be just that—clean cut, transparent, and trustworthy. We want our customers to feel cared for like neighbors, not numbers.”

All of Happy Hound’s services are designed with both people and pets in mind. The company uses earth-friendly, pet-safe products to ensure that homes are not only clean and pest-free, but safe for the four-legged family members who call them home.

In addition to helping homeowners, Happy Hound is committed to helping the community. A portion of profits from every job is donated to local animal shelters and rescues, including Humane Colorado, to support pets in need and strengthen the animal-loving spirit of the area.

Happy Hound Home Services offers customized, flexible service options for homeowners, landlords, vacation rental owners, and small businesses—ranging from recurring cleaning schedules to one-time pest treatments and seasonal snow clearing. The goal is to make maintaining a happy home simple, reliable, and worry-free.

For more information or to schedule a free service assessment, visit happyhoundhomeservices/contact.