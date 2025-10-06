Bengal Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 28 CM Mamata Reviews Relief And Rescue Ops

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 6 (IANS) The death toll from landslides following torrential rain in northern region of West Bengal rose to 28 on Monday, with six persons remaining missing, an official said.

On October 5, incessant rain caused massive landslides across north Bengal hills, sweeping away homes, road links and leaving hundreds of tourists stranded.

With over 300 mm of rain in 12 hours, the landslides wreaked havoc in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong districts.

Rescue teams struggled to clear over 40 landslide points, as swollen rivers and broken bridges cut off several areas.

On Monday, the rescue operations gained pace after the weather cleared with many tourists, who were stranded, also coming down the hills.

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha told media persons that the toll was likely to rise further as rescue operations continued.

"Till now, 28 people have died and six remain missing. The deaths have been reported from both Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts," said Guha.

The worst-affected areas include Mirik, Sukhia Pokhri, Jorebunglow and Nagrakata, where roads have submerged under watee, bridges collapsed and settlements destroyed in landslides.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accompanied by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, flew to Bagdogra on Monday to monitor rescue operations. She also announced compensation for the families of the landslide victims.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the kin of each of the deceased and a home guard job for one family member.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of continued rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts till Tuesday morning. Relief camps jointly run by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), state authorities and NGOs provided food, medicines and shelter to hundreds of families which have been displaced by the landslides and floods.

In the aftermath of rain, several trains have been cancelled in North Bengal, while many are running late as water filled the railway tracks in several areas.