Twin Shores Marketing Achieves Accreditation with the Better Business Bureau

Long Island, New York, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Shores Marketing , a leader in innovative marketing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses, proudly announces its recent accreditation, and an A rating, with the Better Business Bureau® (BBB). This significant achievement underscores the company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of trust, transparency, and customer satisfaction.

Accreditation by the BBB is a prestigious honor that is not easily earned. It requires a company to demonstrate a consistent track record of ethical business practices and a dedication to resolving consumer complaints. Twin Shores Marketing's accreditation is a testament to its unwavering focus on delivering exceptional service and results to its clients.

"Achieving BBB accreditation is a reflection of our team's hard work and dedication to upholding the values of integrity and excellence," said Scott Resnik, CEO of Twin Shores Marketing. "We are thrilled to be recognized by such a respected organization and remain committed to providing our clients with the highest level of service."

Twin Shores Marketing, based in New York on Long Island, specializes in crafting unique marketing programs designed to help businesses grow. With a focus on reputation management, review generation, and comprehensive online campaigns, the company aims to make small businesses appear larger and more competitive. Operating on a pay-for-performance model with no retainers, Twin Shores Marketing guarantees results and offers personalized plans that make clients feel like family.

The BBB accreditation not only enhances Twin Shores Marketing's reputation but also provides clients with an added layer of confidence in the company's ability to deliver on its promises. This milestone is a clear indication of the company's dedication to ethical practices and customer satisfaction.

About Twin Shores Marketing

