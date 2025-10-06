Popular Japanese Cultural Hub Just One Cookbook Launches Jocjapantravel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Online Destination Provides One-of-a-Kind Japanese Travel Guides, Resources & Cultural Content For All Types of Travelers

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namiko Hirasawa Chen, the popular Japanese-born creator behind Just One Cookbook , the most-visited English-language Japanese recipe and culture site, today announced the launch of JOCJapanTravel , an exciting new online destination for Japanese travel, cultural storytelling, and immersive exploration.

JOC Japan Travel joins JOC's suite of highly successful, culturally rich channels, providing in-depth, research-driven guides for every type of traveler seeking a truly authentic experience in Japan.

“JOC Japan Travel was born out of our audience's increasing appetite for a deeper guide to travel experiences in Japan,” said founder Namiko Hirasawa Chen, who curated every piece of content alongside her husband, Shen Chen, and their Japan-based collaborator.“Our goal is to equip all levels of travelers with the most unique guides and expert resources to make their trips unforgettable.”

JOC Japan Travel is a natural extension of the Just One Cookbook mission: to bring the richness of Japanese culture and lifestyle to a global audience. The new platform provides a dedicated, easy-to-navigate destination for in-depth travel guides, locally informed itineraries, and practical advice, offering travelers a thoughtful, curated experience without the need for a travel agent.

What sets JOC Japan Travel apart is its unparalleled authenticity. Every article and itinerary is written after they've personally experienced each attraction, hotel, restaurant, and activity recommended, providing the kind of insider insight that traditional travel blogs and guidebooks often lack.

Whether you're planning to explore popular landmarks like Tokyo Skytree or venture to lesser-known gems, JOC Japan Travel has specific, detailed, and unique opportunities for all kinds of destinations, including:



Hakodate – with its stunning night views and seafood markets



Takayama – a beautifully preserved Edo-period town



Mt. Misen – a sacred peak with panoramic views



Arita & Okawachiyama Village – hubs of traditional porcelain craft



Matsumoto Castle – Japan's oldest surviving castle

Lake Suwa – a serene getaway steeped in history



In addition to rich editorial content, offers a streamlined, user-friendly interface that makes it easy to search for specific destinations, themes, or seasonal highlights-like cherry blossom season, autumn foliage, or regional food guides. Each destination guide includes detailed Google Maps, insider tips, and expert planning suggestions for DIY travelers.

With Japan welcoming a record 37 million international visitors in 2024 and a growing desire among travelers for more culturally authentic experiences, JOC Japan Travel launches at a perfect time. The site serves as a trusted planning companion-whether someone is booking a first-time trip or returning for a deeper exploration.

About JOC Japan Travel

is an independent travel website created by Namiko Hirasawa Chen, the founder of Just One Cookbook recipe site and artisan Japanese home goods JOC Goods . Focused on authentic and immersive Japanese travel experiences, the site provides thoughtfully crafted itineraries, cultural context, and practical advice for English-speaking travelers seeking more than the usual tourist path.

