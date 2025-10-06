Futurex Teams Up With Spire Solutions To Deliver Enterprise Encryption Across The Middle East And Africa

EINPresswire/ -- Futurex , a global leader in enterprise-grade data encryption solutions , has announced its partnership with Spire Solutions , MEA’s trusted partner for cybersecurity, cloud, data and AI solutions, and leading value-added distributor (VAD), to accelerate enterprise access to advanced encryption, key management, and data protection solutions.

Through this collaboration, Futurex’s industry-leading solutions, combined with Spire Solutions’ extensive regional presence and technical expertise, will help enterprises meet the growing demand for compliance-driven, scalable, and future-ready cybersecurity solutions across banking, government, telecom, and large enterprises.

The Middle East cybersecurity market is projected to grow from USD 16.75 billion in 2025 to USD 26.04 billion by 2030, driven by rapid digital adoption and strengthened by regional initiatives such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Kuwait’s Vision 2035, and the UAE’s National Cybersecurity Strategy.

Speaking on the new partnership, John Doley, VP Sales – Middle East, Futurex said, “Futurex has made significant investments in building a local presence, partnerships, and data center availability in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Teaming up with Spire Solutions gives us an added advantage, allowing our world-class encryption and key management solutions to reach Middle Eastern enterprises with the support of local expertise and extensive regional reach. With enterprises demanding faster, more scalable, and compliance-ready security solutions, we help organizations secure their data, accelerate cloud adoption, and thrive in one of the world’s fastest-growing cybersecurity markets.”

Futurex’s unified data protection platform, CryptoHub, is the fastest and most scalable solution in the world, designed to go beyond traditional HSMs. Unlike other industry offerings that cobble together multiple crypto functions via acquisitions, Futurex’s cloud-ready CryptoHub solutions removing complexity and cost while accelerating enterprise cloud adoption and compliance. By bringing our cloud HSMs into the region, we enable customers to meet strict data sovereignty requirements, boost performance by reducing latency, and while reducing the cost and overhead of owning and maintaining standalone solutions — all while accelerating secure enterprise cloud adoption.

“Digital transformation in the Middle East is accelerating, and enterprises can’t afford to compromise on security,” said Syed Quadri, Chief Operating Officer, Spire Solutions. “We are proud of this partnership with Futurex which brings cutting-edge encryption and key management solutions to the region. It not only meets today’s compliance and data sovereignty requirements but also prepares enterprises for future challenges, from post-quantum cryptography to accelerated cloud adoption. Together, we are strengthening the region’s cybersecurity ecosystem, empowering organizations to operate securely, confidently, and at scale while setting a new standard for protecting their valuable data.”

The region’s cybersecurity landscape is transforming rapidly to meet the needs of modern enterprises, driven by stringent compliance and data sovereignty requirements under frameworks such as Saudi Arabia's SAMA Cybersecurity Framework, the UAE's NESA guidelines, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL). In the Middle East, compliance mandates, cloud adoption, and rising FinTech demands are accelerating the need for BYOK, HYOK, and HSM-as-a-Service. At Futurex, we see the region moving beyond traditional security to embrace forward-looking encryption strategies that address today’s threats while preparing for the post-quantum future.

Organizations are also facing increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, including nation-state and financial cyberattacks, highlighting the need for post-quantum cryptography to future-proof cybersecurity strategies. By introducing the Futurex’s CryptoHub platform and a suite of scalable, compliance-ready security solutions across the region, the aim is to accelerate Futurex’s growth, empower customers to implement secure and future-ready technologies, and, together with Spire Solutions, strengthen the position as market leaders in delivering trusted cybersecurity innovation.

About Futurex

For over 40 years, Futurex has been an award-winning leader and innovator in the encryption market, delivering uncompromising enterprise-grade data security solutions. Over 15,000 organizations trust Futurex to provide groundbreaking hardware security modules, key management servers, and cloud HSM solutions.

Futurex is headquartered outside of San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices worldwide and over a dozen data centers across five continents and delivers unmatched support for its clients’ mission-critical data encryption and key management requirements.

About Spire Solutions

For over 17 years, Spire Solutions has been a driving force in digital transformation across the Middle East and Africa, establishing itself as the region’s foremost value-added distributor. We have consistently led the way in securing digital ecosystems and protecting organizations from ever-evolving threats.

At Spire Solutions, our mission goes beyond technology. We are dedicated to building a safer, smarter, more innovative, and resilient digital community. By empowering enterprises and governments with specialized, strategic, and secure solutions, we enable them to confidently navigate the complexities of the digital age. For more information, visit .

