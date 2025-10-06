Andria Barrett Spotlights AI And Employee Wellness At Roadmap To Billions Toronto 2025

EINPresswire/ -- Workplace wellness strategist Andria Barrett, Founder of The Diversity Agency , took the stage at Roadmap to Billions Toronto 2025, held October 5–6 at the Living Arts Centre. The event, hosted by Black Women Talk Tech and powered by Accelerate Auto, drew innovators and entrepreneurs from across North America for two days of tech, leadership, and business growth.

Barrett participated in the high-impact panel “It’s Giving Big Energy: Boosting Productivity & Work-Life Flow with AI,” where she shared actionable strategies for leveraging artificial intelligence to reduce burnout, enhance team engagement, and cultivate healthier workplace cultures.

Known for her practical, people-first approach, Barrett works at the intersection of AI and workplace wellness, helping schools, nonprofits, and corporations reimagine wellness in the modern workplace. Whether leading conflict resolution workshops or teambuilding sessions, she brings a mix of insight and energy that transforms how teams function.

Recently recognized as one of Canadian SME’s Most Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs & Business Leaders, Barrett continues to drive meaningful conversations around mental health, productivity, and the future of work.

