Share Buy-Back Program
| Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|250,000
|486.09
|121,523,420
|September 29, 2025
|11,000
|479,27
|5.271.970
|September 30, 2025
|10,000
|482,46
|4.824.600
|October 1, 2025
|12,000
|483,16
|5.797.920
|October 2. 2025
|10,000
|485,47
|4.854.700
|October 3, 2025
|9,000
|484,69
|4.362.210
|Total accumulated under the program
|302,000
|485.55
|146,634,820
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 905,042 shares, corresponding to 1.8% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: ...
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
