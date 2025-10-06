Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Share Buy-Back Program


2025-10-06 10:16:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 50/2025 - October 6, 2025

On August 26, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2025.

The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 27, 2025, to December 19, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

Number of
Shares 		Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 250,000 486.09 121,523,420
September 29, 2025 11,000 479,27 5.271.970
September 30, 2025 10,000 482,46 4.824.600
October 1, 2025 12,000 483,16 5.797.920
October 2. 2025 10,000 485,47 4.854.700
October 3, 2025 9,000 484,69 4.362.210
Total accumulated under the program 302,000 485.55 146,634,820

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 905,042 shares, corresponding to 1.8% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: ...
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

