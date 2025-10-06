MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - TheAward for Entrepreneurs is now accepting applications for its 2026 cycle, inviting high school seniors and undergraduate students across the United States to share their entrepreneurial aspirations and ideas for meaningful impact. Founded by entrepreneur and investor Igor Stolyar, the scholarship reflects a commitment to nurturing future business leaders who are driven by purpose, innovation, and community-centered thinking.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The Igor Stolyar Award for Entrepreneurs is designed for students who demonstrate a genuine interest in entrepreneurship, business development, or launching their own ventures. Applicants must be either high school seniors or currently enrolled in undergraduate programs. The award seeks to recognize individuals whose ideas go beyond profit and aim to create positive change in their communities or industries.

To apply, students must submit a 500-700 word essay responding to the following prompt:

"What inspired your interest in entrepreneurship, and how do you plan to use your business ideas to create positive change in your community or industry?"

Essays should reflect the applicant's personal journey, long-term goals, and the values that guide their entrepreneurial mindset.

Applications must be submitted via email to ... by April 15, 2026 . The subject line should read:

Scholarship Application - [Full Name]

Submissions must include the applicant's full name, email address, school name, current grade or year, and expected graduation year. Essays should be attached in PDF format.

The winner of the Igor Stolyar Award for Entrepreneurs will be announced on May 15, 2026 . Full details and eligibility criteria are available on the official website: .

Igor Stolyar, the founder and namesake of the award, has built a career rooted in strategic leadership and business growth. While his professional background spans finance, healthcare, and investment strategy, Igor Stolyar's focus remains on mentoring emerging leaders and supporting underserved communities. Through this scholarship, Igor Stolyar continues his mission to encourage young entrepreneurs to think critically, act ethically, and lead with purpose.

The Igor Stolyar Award for Entrepreneurs is not limited by geography and welcomes applicants from all regions of the United States. The initiative reflects Igor Stolyar's belief that entrepreneurship is a tool for solving real-world problems and building sustainable solutions. By offering this scholarship, Igor Stolyar hopes to identify and support students who are ready to take their first steps toward building ventures that matter.

Igor Stolyar 's dedication to entrepreneurship is evident in his ongoing work with startups, growth-stage companies, and community-focused initiatives. His vision for the award is clear: to provide a platform for students who are ready to turn ideas into action and contribute meaningfully to the world around them.

Students interested in applying are encouraged to visit the official website for full instructions and to begin preparing their essays. The Igor Stolyar Award for Entrepreneurs stands as a testament to the belief that thoughtful business leadership begins with a strong foundation-and Igor Stolyar is committed to helping build that foundation for the next generation.