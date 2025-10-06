Moneyshow Announces Fully Virtual“Fixed Income Forum” On Nov. 18-20, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Upcoming online event to feature 12+ speakers and world-class educational and networking opportunities, with a focus on maximizing fixed income instruments

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyShow , a leading producer of live and online financial conferences for investors, traders, and financial advisors, is pleased to announce the upcoming“Fixed Income Forum” on Nov. 18-20, 2025. This fully virtual event will bring together more than 12 renowned speakers who will share expert playbooks on maximizing returns in the fixed income space, including municipal, high-yield, corporate, and emerging market bonds.

Market veterans and industry experts will pull back the curtain on the latest methodologies to help you select the right mix of fixed income products for your portfolio. Attendees will receive expert insights into safeguarding their wealth from credit quality challenges and inflationary trends. The two-day event is a must-attend given prevailing global economic and financial uncertainties.

Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief at MoneyShow, highlighted the significance of the coming event:

“As a reliable strategic anchor, fixed income products offer stable returns, provide protection against capital erosion, and offer essential diversification to portfolios. But with so many products to choose from – and fresh uncertainty in global markets, including persistent inflation and questions about corporate credit quality – investors need to know where and how to invest. MoneyShow is pleased to bring together several leading sector experts who will share unique insights and highly actionable strategies with them.”

MoneyShow conferences are recognized for offering premier educational experiences, as well as fostering productive networking environments to help attendees reach their financial goals. This summit will bring together leading economists, market analysts, money managers, and professional traders. Attendees will get an in-depth picture of how to assess the markets of the future and to better understand which fixed income investments look the most promising going forward.

Notable speakers will include Whitney Elkins-Hutten, Director of Investor Education, PassiveInvesting; Thomas Tzitzouris, Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income Research, Strategas Securities; Yoni Jacobs, Chief Investment Officer, Finviz; and Henry Yoshida, CEO and Founder, Rocket Dollar.

Sponsors and partners of the expo include prestigious organizations such as Crown Exploration II, Barron's, Forbes, Investor's Business Daily, MarketWatch, and Young America's Foundation.

MoneyShow has partnered with IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to amplify the digital reach of the event. IBN's extensive network includes over 5,000 syndication partners, such as Apple News and MarketWatch, as well as 60+ IBN brands with millions of followers. As an official media sponsor, IBN will enhance recognition for speakers, participants, and the event through cutting-edge digital and social media strategies.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN, added:“As a leader in producing industry flagship events, MoneyShow offers high-quality educational and networking opportunities across the spectrum of financial assets. With an exceptional line-up of speakers from the world of finance and a high-caliber audience in attendance, their conferences are must-attend events. The upcoming two-day event will dive into the depths of fixed income investing and leveraging these assets to generate reliable income flows even amid volatile markets. We are excited to collaborate with MoneyShow's highly professional team for the upcoming Fixed Income Forum.”

Registration for the event is available at the following link:

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow has a long history of creating successful investors and traders through timely investing and trading education, delivered by powerful experts who are best-selling authors, market analysts, portfolio managers, award-winning financial journalists and newsletter editors. With MoneyShow's interactive environment, our audience of over one million passionate investors and traders are offered a unique format of live, interactive exchange, which generates unparalleled experience for both the expert and the investor and trader.

With constant network expansion, we continue to create broader distribution of our expert commentary through virtual events, face-to-face forums, social media, and in-depth courses that educate and guide qualified investors and traders to outperform the market. Each session energizes, empowers, and educates everyone who participates. The opportunity for learning and profit within this highly charged atmosphere draws hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts, year after year.

General Inquiries:

Debbie Osborne Raible

Sr. VP, Media and Programming

...

941-373-2238

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

...