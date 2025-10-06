First Western Financial, Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, October 23

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYFW), a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado (“First Western”), announced today that it will release financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025 after the markets close on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time/12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 24, 2025, to discuss First Western's financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The conference call will be webcast live on the News & Events page of First Western's investor relations website.

Participants on the conference call will need to click on the Telephone Access link provided below, register for the conference call, and then they will receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. MT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Telephone Access:

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the News & Events page of First Western's investor relations website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

A bout First Western Financial, Inc.

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana. First Western Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol“MYFW.” For more information, please visit .

