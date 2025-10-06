Epiq Acquires First Watch Data Breach Solutions, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reinforces and expands Cyber Incident Response across North America, UK, EMEA, Australia, and APAC

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq announced today it has acquired First Watch Data Breach Solutions, LLC from First Watch Technologies making it the largest and most capable breach response provider in the world.

This strategic acquisition represents a significant milestone for the Epiq Cyber Incident Response Team , one of the most trusted breach response providers available. It reinforces and expands the team's ability to deliver the most complete end-to-end notification and monitoring services across North America, UK, EMEA, Australia, and APAC.

First Watch Data Breach Solutions adds specific expertise in breach response services, including credit monitoring, call center, print and mail, SSN look up, and website hosting support.

“This acquisition will not only strengthen and enhance our operational capabilities but also will deliver an expanded experience and new products for our clients at competitive prices,” said Scott Berger , Senior Vice President of eDiscovery Managed Service and Cyber Solutions at Epiq.“We continue to solidify our leadership position in the notification, call center, and credit monitoring space and provide Epiq clients with world-class services at scale.”

Epiq has onboarded roughly 100 employees from First Watch Data Breach Solutions, including David Vizzi who joined Epiq as Vice President of Cyber Notification Solutions. Vizzi has been involved in data breach response services since 2005 and led operations and client services for all divisions at First Watch Technologies.

“It's an honor to join the largest-scale, multi-channel data breach solutions provider in the industry,” Vizzi said.“I am looking forward to continuing this tradition and helping grow the Epiq Cyber Incident Response team. Together, we will help clients navigate the critical moments following a data breach with speed, precision, and care.”

Epiq is now the largest and most proficient breach response provider across the globe. Whether a breach impacts 50 people or 100 million, the Epiq Cyber Incident Response Team helps companies protect their business and avoid litigation by gaining control of the preparation, data mining, review, notification, call center, and credit monitoring process.

Along with this acquisition, Epiq and First Watch Technologies have agreed to continue with their partnership now focused on preventive services, such as Managed Detection and Response tools, to address the growing Cyber security market needs and demands focused on preventing and minimizing the impact of breach events.

“We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with First Watch Technologies,” said Brandon Hollinder , Vice President eDiscovery and Cyber Solutions at Epiq.“The ability to offer our clients solutions that help them avoid or minimize breaches is a critical focus for Epiq. The combined capabilities and solutions bolster our position as the leader in the Cyber Incident Response space with the most complete and end-to-end offering in the industry.”

John Martin, CEO of First Watch Technologies, Inc. added,“I am pleased that this acquisition of First Watch Data Breach Solutions will ensure that customers continue to have access to the essential breach response services we have provided since 2007, and that we will continue to partner with an industry leader like Epiq to provide critical cyber security services going forward.”

