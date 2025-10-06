Unico And Eos Energy Enterprises Announce A Strategic Partnership To Deliver Compact And Efficient Power Conversion Solutions For The Energy Storage Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The five-year deal adds a new product line to enhance Unico's greater than 50-year legacy serving customers with Made in America products

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. and EDISON, N.J., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unico , a leading provider of high performance power electronics, manufactured in the United States and Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), America's leading innovator in the design, sourcing, and manufacturing of zinc-based long duration energy storage (LDES) systems, also manufactured in the United States, have signed a multi-year partnership. The strategic alliance marks the launch of Unico's new ultra compact and efficient power conversion products, setting a new standard for power conversion systems.

In April 2025, Unico signed an agreement to supply Eos with DC-to-DC converters over the next five years, creating a new product line to meet the demanding performance and cost requirements for energy storage solutions. The state of the art power converters are integrated with Z3, Eos's ZnythTM aqueous zinc battery systems, and are designed to deliver more of the available energy to the customer.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Eos to deliver innovative energy storage solutions,” said Mike Canada, CEO of Unico.“Our converter products enhance the performance of energy storage systems like Eos. By combining Unico's engineered power electronics with their unique zinc battery technology, we're enabling more resilient, sustainable energy infrastructure responsibly and reliably.”

Unico's cutting edge design integrates high-speed switching controls and provides our customers with industry leading efficiency, compactness and power density. The new products include advanced algorithms to maximize the performance from SiC and GaN devices.

“Our innovative systems provide our customers with a proven and reliable energy storage alternative, and we are excited to bring our offerings to our customers,” said Pranesh Rao, SVP, Storage Systems Engineering of Eos Energy Enterprises.“DawnOS, Eos' proprietary controls, software and analytics platform, combines the Z3 batteries and controls with Unico's products giving our customers one of the safest, most scalable, efficient, and sustainable energy storage options available.”

Both Eos' and Unico's products are designed and manufactured in the U.S., aligning with federal clean energy goals and domestic sourcing incentives. Together, both companies demonstrate that manufacturing leadership can be sustained and scaled here in the United States.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. The Company's BESS features the innovative ZnythTM technology, a proven chemistry with readily available non-precious earth components, that is the pre-eminent safe, non-flammable, secure, stable, and scalable alternative to conventional lithium-ion technology. The Company's BESS is ideal for utility-scale, microgrid, commercial, and industrial long-duration energy storage applications (i.e., 4 to 16+ hours), and provides customers with significant operational flexibility to cost effectively address current and future increased grid demand and complexity. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose .

About Unico

Unico, a leader in automation for over 50 years, utilizes advanced engineering techniques to provide reliable control solutions with an eye on the next generation of manufacturing and testing. Unico has developed a new class of ultra compact and efficient power electronics that offer customers a new level of siting and efficiency benefits. The new products use advanced algorithms to obtain maximum performance from SiC and GaN devices. UNICO is built on a workforce of professionally qualified engineers and consultants to handle the design, installation, commissioning, service, and support. Unico has been certified to comply with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 by AMTec Registrar. Unico was acquired by an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc in 2019. Find out more at .

