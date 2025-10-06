SLAMZEES Launches Four Bold New Flavors, Expanding Its Lineup With Trend-Driven Innovation

EINPresswire/ -- SLAMZEES, the feisty upstart party drink, is shaking up convenience store coolers this October with the launch of four new unapologetically bold, high-energy, ready-to-drink flavors: Blue Raspberry, Lime Margarita, Electric Lemonade, and Espresso Martini.These new innovations were built with consumer trends at the forefront. Blue Raspberry continues to dominate as one of the fastest-growing nostalgic flavor profiles in the RTD category, while Margarita remains a top-selling cocktail nationwide. With Electric Lemonade adding a bold citrus punch and Espresso Martini capturing the late-night coffeehouse craze, SLAMZEES is set to win over fans seeking variety, excitement, and fast fun.“SLAMZEES is all about delivering flavors that fuel the moment while pushing the boundaries of the party drink category,” said Ryan Baird, Co-Founder of SLAMZEES. “Make sure to keep an eye on SLAMZEES as we roll the party out nationally!”The October launch also marks the first release of Elf Fuel, SLAMZEES’s silky chocolate and mint limited-time holiday flavor, available exclusively October through December.Retailers, buyers, and fans alike can experience all the new flavors firsthand next week at NACS 2025 in Chicago, where SLAMZEES will be sampling its entire lineup.About SLAMZEESAt SLAMZEES, we put the party in the palm of your hand! With 15% alcohol by volume, SLAMZEES are sure to get things started in just a few sips. SLAMZEES is the new innovative concept from Beverage Ranch, LLC, a Texas incubator of brands co-founded by Rhett Keisler and Ryan Baird. To learn more, go to slamzees or follow on social @SLAMZEES

