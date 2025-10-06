403
INDRI BECOMES NO.1 AGAIN. WINS ‘BEST WORLD WHISKY’ WITH A NEAR-PERFECT SCORE OF 99.1 POINTS AT LAS VEGAS GLOBAL SPIRITS AWARDS 2025
(MENAFN- Avian We) New Delhi, October 6, 2025: Indri has taken the global whisky stage by storm. Indri’s Diwali Collector’s Edition 2025 Marsala Cask Finish has been crowned ‘Best World Whisky’ at the Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards 2025, scoring a stunning 99.1 points out of 100—one of the highest-ever scores awarded to an Indian single malt at the competition.
This is the second time Indri has achieved such a feat, winning Best World Whisky once again. Following its historic win in 2023 becoming the Best Whisky in the World, Indri has become the gold standard for single malt whiskies worldwide. Indri has put Indian single malts in the spotlight of consumers and connoisseurs alike and redefined how single malts are perceived globally.
Produced by Piccadily Distilleries in Indri, Haryana, this limited-edition single malt is crafted from six-row Indian barley and finished in Marsala wine casks. Bottled at cask strength (60% ABV), it opens with a rich bouquet of stewed apricots, cherries and plums, with hints of nutty spice, vanilla and honeyed caramel on the nose. The palate is full-bodied, bursting with red berries, chocolate, nutmeg and walnuts, rounded by an earthy depth. The finish is long and lingering, marked by fruity wine tones and delicate oak lactones.
“Indri has been at the forefront of rewriting the story of Indian single malts, breaking stereotypes and proving that India can produce world-class whiskies. Since its very first release, the Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition has been sweeping top awards worldwide and is now a global benchmark for excellence. This near-perfect score is not just a win for Indri, but a proud moment for India. It shows the world that Indian single malts can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best, and win,” said Shalini Sharma, Head of Marketing, Piccadily Distilleries.
The Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards is an independent, industry-led competition where entries are judged in blind tastings by a panel of expert distillers, buyers, bartenders, educators, and media. Whiskies are scored on a 100-point system for appearance, aroma, palate, balance, and finish, with judges releasing tasting notes that highlight why each finalist stands among the world’s best.
The Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition is scheduled to be launched in India before Diwali and has now become one of the most anticipated annual whisky launches globally with its 2025 release proving to be the brightest yet.
