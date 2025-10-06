Governor Of Qatar Central Bank Meets Indian Minister Of Commerce And Industry

Doha, Qatar: Governor of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani met on Monday with with Minister of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of India, HE Piyush Goyal. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries in banking and finance and explored ways to further strengthen cooperation.

