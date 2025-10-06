Amir Issues Decision Appointing Ambassador To Uganda

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued on Monday decision no. 33 of 2025, appointing Ahmed Mohammed Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Dosari as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Uganda.

The decision is effective starting from its date of issue, and is to be published in the official gazette.