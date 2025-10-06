MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 6, 2025 6:53 am - Porsche Center Leninsky - Official Partner of the Forest Hills Golf Tournament

The closing ceremony of the golf season took place at Forest Hills Golf Resort in the Dmitrovsky District of the Moscow Region on September 13, 2025. The event was held with the participation of the club's partner, Porsche Center Leninsky, part of the AVTODOM Group. A rich program awaited participants that day, including a golf competition, prize drawings and a gala dinner with the awards ceremony.

The Porsche Center Leninsky exhibit attracted particular attention from guests. The dealership presented two Porsche models that embody style, performance and engineering excellence.

The Porsche Boxster Style Edition was unveiled at the venue. This roadster emphasizes design and a sporty character. Its compact proportions, expressive body lines and exclusive trim elements make the model particularly appealing to those who value aesthetics and driving excitement. The Boxster delivers impressive dynamics and handling, thanks to its well-balanced technical characteristics, while maintaining everyday comfort.

The Porsche Cayman S was the second model on display. This sporty-looking coupe is equipped with a powerful engine. It is aimed at drivers who value precise response, dynamic acceleration, and confidence in every maneuver. The Cayman S is distinguished by its impeccable balance, delivering a vibrant driving experience while maintaining the hallmark quality and attention to detail typical of the Porsche brand.

Visitors also participated in a drawing to win branded Porsche accessories, certificates for a free car diagnostic and a windshield spray. Participants also received exclusive deals on new Porsche vehicles at the Porsche Center Leninsky.

"We were honored to partner with the season-ending tournament at Forest Hills Golf Club. We presented guests with Porsche vehicles that combine sportiness, aesthetics, and the highest level of engineering excellence. Events like these allow us to get to know our target audience better and highlight the values of the Porsche brand", - commented Ivan Mikhailov, Head of Sales at the Porsche Center Leninsky.



GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.

80 dealer contracts with car manufacturers officially represented on the Russian market were in effect in the AVTODOM Group of Companies and the AutoSpets?enter Group of Companies as of 01.08.2025. In addition, the companies have 8 active service contracts for car maintenance.



Porsche Center Leninsky – Official Partner of the Forest Hills Golf Tournament

The closing ceremony of the golf season took place at Forest Hills Golf Resort in the Dmitrovsky District of the Moscow Region on September 13, 2025. The event was held with the participation of the club's partner, Porsche Center Leninsky, part of the AVTODOM Group. A rich program awaited participants that day, including a golf competition, prize drawings and a gala dinner with the awards ceremony.

The Porsche Center Leninsky exhibit attracted particular attention from guests. The dealership presented two Porsche models that embody style, performance and engineering excellence.

The Porsche Boxster Style Edition was unveiled at the venue. This roadster emphasizes design and a sporty character. Its compact proportions, expressive body lines and exclusive trim elements make the model particularly appealing to those who value aesthetics and driving excitement. The Boxster delivers impressive dynamics and handling, thanks to its well-balanced technical characteristics, while maintaining everyday comfort.

The Porsche Cayman S was the second model on display. This sporty-looking coupe is equipped with a powerful engine. It is aimed at drivers who value precise response, dynamic acceleration, and confidence in every maneuver. The Cayman S is distinguished by its impeccable balance, delivering a vibrant driving experience while maintaining the hallmark quality and attention to detail typical of the Porsche brand.

Visitors also participated in a drawing to win branded Porsche accessories, certificates for a free car diagnostic and a windshield spray. Participants also received exclusive deals on new Porsche vehicles at the Porsche Center Leninsky.

"We were honored to partner with the season-ending tournament at Forest Hills Golf Club. We presented guests with Porsche vehicles that combine sportiness, aesthetics, and the highest level of engineering excellence. Events like these allow us to get to know our target audience better and highlight the values of the Porsche brand", - commented Ivan Mikhailov, Head of Sales at the Porsche Center Leninsky.



GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.

80 dealer contracts with car manufacturers officially represented on the Russian market were in effect in the AVTODOM Group of Companies and the AutoSpets?enter Group of Companies as of 01.08.2025. In addition, the companies have 8 active service contracts for car maintenance.