Strickland Family Dentistry Hosts Beach Smiles Invisalign Event October 10
"Catch the Wave to Your Best Smile at Sarasota's Beach Smiles Invisalign Event"Strickland Family Dentistry is inviting the Sarasota community to its Beach Smiles Invisalign Event on Friday, October 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The one-day event will feature complimentary smile consultations, free digital smile scans, fun giveaways, and exclusive Invisalign savings of up to $1,000 for attendees.
Sarasota, FL - October 6, 2025 - Strickland Family Dentistry invites the Sarasota community to join its Beach Smiles Invisalign Event on Friday, October 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8551 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34238.
This exclusive event offers patients the chance to discover the benefits of Invisalign® while enjoying a fun, beach-inspired morning filled with music, treats, and giveaways. Attendees will receive complimentary smile consultations and a FREE digital smile scan, along with special event-only pricing of up to $1,000 off Invisalign treatment.
“Straightening your teeth isn't just about appearance-it's about health,” said the team at Strickland Family Dentistry.“Invisalign makes it easy to achieve a healthier, more confident smile without the hassle of traditional braces.”
The Beach Smiles Invisalign Event will also feature:
Complimentary smile consultations
FREE digital smile scan
Special event-only Invisalign savings, up to $1,000 off
Beachy music, refreshments, and fun giveaways
Referral perks – Be a friend, refer a friend
Spots are limited, and interested patients are encouraged to RSVP today by calling (941) 213-4400 or visiting StricklandDentalSarasota .
Event Details:
Friday, October 10, 2025
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Strickland Family Dentistry
8551 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34238
About Strickland Family Dentistry
Strickland Family Dentistry proudly serves Sarasota families with compassionate, comprehensive dental care. From preventive services to advanced cosmetic treatments, Dr. Strickland and her team are dedicated to helping every patient achieve a healthy, beautiful smile.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment