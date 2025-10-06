AI Photo Editor Photowand Launches Globally, Replacing $5,000 Photography Sessions With $9.99/Month Service Processing 500,000 Photos Daily

MENAFN - GetNews)



SAN FRANCISCO, CA - October 6, 2025 - Circo, Inc. today announced the worldwide launch of Photowand AI , an artificial intelligence platform that generates professional photography from smartphone photos and basic reference images. The service has processed 500,000 photos in a single day across 180 countries, providing businesses and professionals with an alternative to traditional photography that costs $500 to $5,000 per session.

Market Problem and Business Impact

Professional photography represents a significant expense for businesses. Real estate agents spend $200-$400 per property listing. E-commerce sellers pay $15-$50 per product photo. Corporate headshots cost $150-$500 per employee. Small businesses and individuals often cannot afford professional photography services, limiting their marketing capabilities.

Photowand AI eliminates these costs. The platform starts at $9.99 per month and produces studio-quality results in under 20 seconds per image.

How It Works

Users upload one or more reference photos-including basic smartphone selfies-and describe desired results in plain language. The AI generates professional images across any setting, pose, clothing style, or environment without photography equipment, studio rental, location travel, or post-production editing.

The system supports natural language commands in English, French, German, Chinese, Japanese, Hindi, Korean, and other major languages. Users can iterate on results by describing specific changes, and the AI applies edits without requiring Photoshop training or technical expertise.

Business Use Cases

Photowand AI serves multiple commercial applications:



LinkedIn and Corporate Headshots: Generate professional business portraits with appropriate backgrounds, lighting, and attire

Real Estate Photography: Create property images with enhanced lighting, staging, and presentation, such as for AirBnB, Vrbo hosting

Product Photography: Produce catalog images with white backgrounds, lifestyle settings, or seasonal themes

Restaurant and Food Service: Generate menu photos with professional plating and presentation Social Media Marketing: Create content variations for A/B testing and platform optimization

Customer Results

"We tested Photowand for our e-commerce product line and cut photo production costs by 99%," said Jennifer Martinez, Creative Director at a major retail brand. "What previously required three weeks, $8,000 in photographer fees, and studio rental now takes two hours and costs under $50. The AI generates hundreds of product variations instantly, and customers can't tell the difference from professional shoots. This changes everything for brands managing large product catalogs."

Technical Capabilities

Photowand AI operates on state-of-the-art image generation models with processing speeds 4x faster than comparable AI systems. The platform supports bulk generation for commercial applications and provides a personal license for any publicly shared photos with attribution.

The service includes 400+ Photo Packs-pre-configured templates for specific photography needs including Professional Headshots, Real Estate Listings, Product Catalogs, Restaurant Menus, Travel Photography, and Fashion Lookbooks. New packs are added weekly based on user demand and search trends.

An AI Prompt Improvement feature converts basic descriptions into professional photography specifications automatically, optimizing camera angles, lighting direction, depth of field, and technical parameters without user expertise.

Technology Background

Photowand AI is backed by research from Stanford University's Computer Science and Engineering department. Circo, Inc., the platform's developer, has served hundreds of millions of users globally since 2019 with productivity and AI applications.

Availability and Pricing

Photowand AI launched October 6, 2025 with immediate access and no waitlist. Pricing starts at $9.99 per month with credit-based subscription tiers.

Users can explore example photos at /gallery (all public photos available for free use with attribution), browse photography session ideas at /ideas , review professional photo packs at /packs , and compare pricing to traditional photography services at /pricing .

About Circo, Inc.

Circo, Inc. is a Delaware C-Corporation developing consumer and business AI software. The company specializes in productivity and utility applications backed by Stanford Computer Science and Engineering department research. Since 2019, Circo has operated in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, India, and more than 180 countries worldwide.