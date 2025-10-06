403
Jordanian Paralympic Athletes Shine At New Delhi World Championships
Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) – Jordan's national Paralympic squad made their mark at World Championships in New Delhi, which featured over 1,000 athletes, with performances reflecting the growing sports in the Kingdom.
Ahmed Hindi earned a silver medal in the shot put (F34) in a distance of 11.87 meters, marking a significant global accomplishment and affirming Jordan's standing among leading Paralympic nations.
Abi Asaad recorded his season's best of 10.04 meters in the F55 shot put, finishing fifth.
Nabil Moqableh competed in the 1500m and 5000m events (T12/13 category), setting personal bests of 4:06.70 and 15:45.09, finishing tenth and ninth, respectively.
Despite it being their debut at a world championship, Asaad and Moqableh delivered impressive performances against experienced champions, highlighting the potential of Jordan's next generation of Paralympic athletes.
Omar Hindawi, President of the Jordan Paralympic Committee, commended the team's achievements, emphasizing that the results stem from sustained efforts to empower athletes with disabilities and enhance their performance through advanced training.
The Jordanian team, led by Ahmed Hiasat and including coach Mohammed Harasis, Suleiman Ghadran, and athletes Hindi, Asaad, and Moqableh, competed strongly in the key qualifying event for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.
The national team is set to return home Monday evening, bringing a new milestone to Jordanian Paralympic sports.
