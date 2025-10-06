Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Departs For Sweden


2025-10-06 09:06:56
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra)--His Majesty King Abdullah II departed Monday on a working visit to Sweden.
His Majesty will hold talks in Stockholm on Tuesday with King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and meet with Sweden Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.
The visit reflects the friendly relations between Jordan and Sweden, and aims to strengthen cooperation in many areas, as well as offer opportunities to discuss regional developments and ways to achieve peace.
His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

