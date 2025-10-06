403
JAF, UNDP Sign Memo
Amman, Oct 6 (Petra) – The Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army (JAF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in the fields of sustainable development and environmental protection.
It was inked by the Director of Logistics Supply of the Armed Forces and UNDP Resident Representative in Jordan, Randa Aboul-Hosn.
The memo seeks to set a joint framework for adopting environmental sustainability practices in military institutions, through upgrading the Ordnance Disposal Center's capabilities to treat military waste in a safe and environmentally friendly ways and reduce carbon emissions.
The Logistics Supply Chief said the signing is in line with the directives of the JAF General Command to adopt sustainable development concepts and support national efforts to protect the environment, highlighting the role of the Armed Forces in enhancing the efficient use of natural resources and reducing pollutants.
For her part, the UNDP representative hailed cooperation with JAF in a partnership that is a model for integrating the environmental dimension into institutional and military work.
The program, she said, will continue providing technical and logistical support to develop joint projects.
The memo underscores JAF's commitment to expanding partnerships with international organizations and investing in its national resources to support environmental and developmentat efforts, in line with the directives of the Hashemite leadership to enhance international cooperation to serve the national interest.
Senior JAF officers attended the signing of the memo.
