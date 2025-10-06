$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Christopher P. Davey

Christopher P. Davey


2025-10-06 09:05:19
  • Lecturer in Political Science, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Chris teaches comparative genocide, Rwandan history, genocide and civil war in the African Great Lakes region, and genocide prevention, peacebuilding, and conflict transformation. His research explores the connections of genocide across DR Congo and Rwanda, and contemporary perspectives on genocide from identity to diaspora mobilizations of genocide, and climate related violence. He specializes in working with Congolese Tutsi, or Banyamulenge soldiers to understand how experiences of genocide shape identity and narratives. He also serves as a project lead for Education for Global Peace where he supports research and the global mapping of peace education. He is currently a Lecturer in Political Science at Binghamton University.

  • –present Visiting Assistant Professor of Genocide Studies and Prevention , Clark University
  • 2019 University of Bradford, PhD Peace Studies and International Development

