Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah IslandHonours Pinktober with Exclusive Spa Rituals and Indulgent Treats


2025-10-06 09:04:30
(MENAFN- Katch ) Abu Dhabi, UAE (6 October 2025): This October, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island is embracing the colour pink as a meaningful gesture of solidarity and support. Marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the hotel presents thoughtful experiences that foster connection and compassion. Throughout Pinktober, guests can unwind with serene rose-hued treatments at The Pearl Spa, browse a selection of pink-inspired cakes, or enjoy a specially curated afternoon tea, with each experience reflecting the power of community.

Pinktober Afternoon Tea
Gather loved ones this Pinktober for an indulgent afternoon tea at Al Meylas, created especially for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Taking place exclusively between October 1st and 19th from 3.00pm to 7.00pm, each course incorporates a splash of pink to honour the occasion. Set within the sophisticated yet inviting atmosphere of the modern majlis-inspired Al Meylas, this experience is designed to spark conversation, encourage connection, and bring people together.

To begin this thoughtful culinary journey, guests will enjoy a selection of savoury delights, featuring the refreshing strawberry gazpacho shooter topped with a thyme tuile and the strawberry tartar macaron with wagyu bresaola and provolone. Accompanying these light yet indulgent bites, savour refined takes on classic sandwiches such as the Caesar chicken with bacon butter or cucumber dill with cream cheese. The experience continues with pink-hued desserts, including strawberry lavender panna cotta with fresh compote and the beautifully layered Ispahan macaron with raspberry confit, lychee, and rose.

Rounding out this exquisite afternoon, guests can enjoy a selection of freshly baked scones paired with their choice of tea or coffee. Priced at AED 270 per person, this limited-time experience offers a chance to pause, connect, and show support for a cause that continues to impact countless lives across the world.


