403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah IslandHonours Pinktober with Exclusive Spa Rituals and Indulgent Treats
(MENAFN- Katch ) Abu Dhabi, UAE (6 October 2025): This October, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island is embracing the colour pink as a meaningful gesture of solidarity and support. Marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the hotel presents thoughtful experiences that foster connection and compassion. Throughout Pinktober, guests can unwind with serene rose-hued treatments at The Pearl Spa, browse a selection of pink-inspired cakes, or enjoy a specially curated afternoon tea, with each experience reflecting the power of community.
Pinktober Afternoon Tea
Gather loved ones this Pinktober for an indulgent afternoon tea at Al Meylas, created especially for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Taking place exclusively between October 1st and 19th from 3.00pm to 7.00pm, each course incorporates a splash of pink to honour the occasion. Set within the sophisticated yet inviting atmosphere of the modern majlis-inspired Al Meylas, this experience is designed to spark conversation, encourage connection, and bring people together.
To begin this thoughtful culinary journey, guests will enjoy a selection of savoury delights, featuring the refreshing strawberry gazpacho shooter topped with a thyme tuile and the strawberry tartar macaron with wagyu bresaola and provolone. Accompanying these light yet indulgent bites, savour refined takes on classic sandwiches such as the Caesar chicken with bacon butter or cucumber dill with cream cheese. The experience continues with pink-hued desserts, including strawberry lavender panna cotta with fresh compote and the beautifully layered Ispahan macaron with raspberry confit, lychee, and rose.
Rounding out this exquisite afternoon, guests can enjoy a selection of freshly baked scones paired with their choice of tea or coffee. Priced at AED 270 per person, this limited-time experience offers a chance to pause, connect, and show support for a cause that continues to impact countless lives across the world.
Pinktober Afternoon Tea
Gather loved ones this Pinktober for an indulgent afternoon tea at Al Meylas, created especially for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Taking place exclusively between October 1st and 19th from 3.00pm to 7.00pm, each course incorporates a splash of pink to honour the occasion. Set within the sophisticated yet inviting atmosphere of the modern majlis-inspired Al Meylas, this experience is designed to spark conversation, encourage connection, and bring people together.
To begin this thoughtful culinary journey, guests will enjoy a selection of savoury delights, featuring the refreshing strawberry gazpacho shooter topped with a thyme tuile and the strawberry tartar macaron with wagyu bresaola and provolone. Accompanying these light yet indulgent bites, savour refined takes on classic sandwiches such as the Caesar chicken with bacon butter or cucumber dill with cream cheese. The experience continues with pink-hued desserts, including strawberry lavender panna cotta with fresh compote and the beautifully layered Ispahan macaron with raspberry confit, lychee, and rose.
Rounding out this exquisite afternoon, guests can enjoy a selection of freshly baked scones paired with their choice of tea or coffee. Priced at AED 270 per person, this limited-time experience offers a chance to pause, connect, and show support for a cause that continues to impact countless lives across the world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment