Communities In Bloom To Celebrate 31St Annual Symposium & Awards In Stratford, Ontario

Milton, Ontario, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Communities in Bloom (CiB) will host its 31st Annual Symposium & Awards from October 16 to 18, 2025, in Stratford, Ontario. The national gathering brings together community leaders, volunteers, elected officials, and industry partners to exchange ideas, share best practices, and celebrate excellence in community enhancement and sustainability.

As a founding CiB community, Stratford provides the ideal backdrop with its cultural vibrancy, historic charm, and award-winning gardens. Events will be hosted at venues including the Tom Patterson Theatre, with tours, scenic walks, and local hospitality showcasing Stratford's horticultural spirit.

“We're thrilled to be in Stratford for this year's Symposium and Awards,” said Peggy Head, National Chair of Communities in Bloom.“The program highlights the creativity, passion, and collaboration that define CiB communities across Canada and beyond.”

Full program details are available at: communitiesinbloom

About Communities in Bloom:

Communities in Bloom (CiB) is a volunteer- and partnership-driven organization that uses a multi-tiered competitive evaluation process to foster community strength, involvement and continuous improvement. This is accomplished by nurturing environmental sustainability, enhancing green spaces, and conserving heritage in cultural and natural environments that encompass municipal, residential, commercial, and institutional spaces. Visit communitiesinbloom to find out more.

