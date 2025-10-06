Communities In Bloom To Celebrate 31St Annual Symposium & Awards In Stratford, Ontario
Milton, Ontario, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Communities in Bloom (CiB) will host its 31st Annual Symposium & Awards from October 16 to 18, 2025, in Stratford, Ontario. The national gathering brings together community leaders, volunteers, elected officials, and industry partners to exchange ideas, share best practices, and celebrate excellence in community enhancement and sustainability.
As a founding CiB community, Stratford provides the ideal backdrop with its cultural vibrancy, historic charm, and award-winning gardens. Events will be hosted at venues including the Tom Patterson Theatre, with tours, scenic walks, and local hospitality showcasing Stratford's horticultural spirit.
“We're thrilled to be in Stratford for this year's Symposium and Awards,” said Peggy Head, National Chair of Communities in Bloom.“The program highlights the creativity, passion, and collaboration that define CiB communities across Canada and beyond.”
Please register today to connect, learn, and be inspired as CiB honours the communities making a difference in greening, beautifying, and enriching the world around us. Full program details are available at: communitiesinbloom
Thank You to our Event Sponsors and Local Vendors!
About Communities in Bloom:
Communities in Bloom (CiB) is a volunteer- and partnership-driven organization that uses a multi-tiered competitive evaluation process to foster community strength, involvement and continuous improvement. This is accomplished by nurturing environmental sustainability, enhancing green spaces, and conserving heritage in cultural and natural environments that encompass municipal, residential, commercial, and institutional spaces. Visit communitiesinbloom to find out more.
Attachments
-
Welcome to Stratford!
Festival Garden
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment