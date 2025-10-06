Want To Buy House? Here's How You Can Save Money By Purchasing House In Your Wife Or Mother's Name
In our country, buying a property in your mom's or wife's name has a lot of perks. You can save lakhs of rupees, and many other charges get reduced too.
In India, buying property in a woman's name offers big savings. Stamp duty can be 1-2% lower for women, potentially saving you lakhs on your purchase.
Experts agree: buying property in a woman's name saves money and offers legal perks. Banks offer women lower home loan rates (0.5-1% less) and schemes like PMAY provide subsidies.
Couples can register property jointly. This positively impacts the home loan and lowers taxes. Both partners can claim tax benefits under Section 80C. A joint loan often means bigger interest savings.
If a husband's business fails, creditors can seize his assets. But property in his wife's name is protected. Making your wife a joint owner is a smart way to reduce financial risk.
If a couple separates, the person repaying the home loan typically has rights to the property, even if it's registered in the other's name. Keep proof of all your loan payments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment