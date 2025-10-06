Want To Buy House? Here's How You Can Save Money By Purchasing House In Your Wife Or Mother's Name

In our country, buying a property in your mom's or wife's name has a lot of perks. You can save lakhs of rupees, and many other charges get reduced too.

In India, buying property in a woman's name offers big savings. Stamp duty can be 1-2% lower for women, potentially saving you lakhs on your purchase.

Experts agree: buying property in a woman's name saves money and offers legal perks. Banks offer women lower home loan rates (0.5-1% less) and schemes like PMAY provide subsidies.

Couples can register property jointly. This positively impacts the home loan and lowers taxes. Both partners can claim tax benefits under Section 80C. A joint loan often means bigger interest savings.

If a husband's business fails, creditors can seize his assets. But property in his wife's name is protected. Making your wife a joint owner is a smart way to reduce financial risk.

If a couple separates, the person repaying the home loan typically has rights to the property, even if it's registered in the other's name. Keep proof of all your loan payments.