Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Want To Buy House? Here's How You Can Save Money By Purchasing House In Your Wife Or Mother's Name

Want To Buy House? Here's How You Can Save Money By Purchasing House In Your Wife Or Mother's Name


2025-10-06 09:00:39
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

In our country, buying a property in your mom's or wife's name has a lot of perks. You can save lakhs of rupees, and many other charges get reduced too.

 

In India, buying property in a woman's name offers big savings. Stamp duty can be 1-2% lower for women, potentially saving you lakhs on your purchase.

Experts agree: buying property in a woman's name saves money and offers legal perks. Banks offer women lower home loan rates (0.5-1% less) and schemes like PMAY provide subsidies.

Couples can register property jointly. This positively impacts the home loan and lowers taxes. Both partners can claim tax benefits under Section 80C. A joint loan often means bigger interest savings.

If a husband's business fails, creditors can seize his assets. But property in his wife's name is protected. Making your wife a joint owner is a smart way to reduce financial risk.

If a couple separates, the person repaying the home loan typically has rights to the property, even if it's registered in the other's name. Keep proof of all your loan payments.

MENAFN06102025007385015968ID1110156015

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search