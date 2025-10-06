With Tum Mere Na Huye Setting Screens On Fire, Here Are Rashmika Mandanna's Other Chartbusters We Love

Rashmika Mandanna is back in the spotlight with her latest track Tum Mere Na Huye from the much-anticipated film Thamma, and the song is already trending across platforms. Take a look at Rashmika's most loved dance numbers that have fans grooving!

The song Ranjithame, featuring Rashmika Mandanna alongside Thalapathy Vijay, was pure, power-packed magic. From its catchy beats to vibrant lyrics, Rashmika's energetic moves and the way she matched Vijay's energy left fans amazed. The duo had audiences worldwide reeling, making it one of the most loved chartbusters.

Angaaron Ka Ambar Sa from Pushpa 2: The Rule was all about Rashmika Mandanna stealing the spotlight. With her graceful moves, electrifying chemistry with Allu Arjun, and expressions perfectly syncing with Shreya Ghoshal's soulful voice, the song had us all grooving endlessly.

Rashmika's Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise became a chartbuster and remains one of the most popular songs across India. Her graceful moves, perfect sync with the music, and expressive charm started a global trend that had everyone grooving and falling in love with her.

If there is a bar to energy, Rashmika Mandanna broke it with her powerful and difficult moves in the Peelings song from Pushpa 2: The Rule. She nailed each and every step with panache, and her infectious expressions had fans worldwide recreating her moves and dancing along.

Srivalli is one of Rashmika Mandanna's most iconic songs, winning hearts across the country. Her subtle expressions, graceful moves, and on-screen chemistry with Allu Arjun made the track unforgettable. The song became a cultural phenomenon, with fans recreating her hook step and showering love across social media.

Rashmika's latest track Tum Mere Na Huye from her upcoming film Thamma, has set the screen on fire. With her sizzling moves, unmatched grace, and undeniable hotness, she has got everyone hooked. Adding to the charm is her fresh, captivating chemistry with Ayushmann Khurrana that fans are loving.

Pippi Pippi Dum Dum Dum from Kuberaa stands out as a unique and peppy number, and Rashmika Mandanna did complete justice to it. With her cute moves and adorable expressions, she added charm to the song and got everyone grooving along.