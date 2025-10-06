Prosenjit Chatterjee Shares How His 'Devi Chowdhurani' Character Mastered The Art Of Guerrilla Warfare

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, who was recently seen in 'Devi Chowdhurani', spoke about the duality of his character in the film, and how he was one of the earliest freedom fighters of India to have mastered the art of guerrilla warfare.

The actor spoke with IANS recently during the promotions of the film. In the film, he essays the role of Bhavani Pathak, a Bengali sage. The character comes with duality, he is spiritual, but he is also a freedom fighter. He believes in fighting for the rights, fighting for freedom, a very interesting space to explore as an artiste.

When asked how it was to explore these contrasting themes in a character, Prosenjit told IANS,“To play such characters, I go through some kind of a process, which I normally do. In routine life, I keep working on my knowledge of history. In addition, I have been doing some other work which caters to that particular period, just to know more about, not only the history but the society, the appearance, and how these people used to stay in jungles”.

He further mentioned,“In fact, Bhavani Pathak mastered the art of guerrilla warfare. He said that the British Raj always had a lot of soldiers, arms with them. These guys didn't have a military. So, they had very few people. So, he used to teach how this guerrilla fight can impact them. So, all these parts were very interesting, for me as an actor, to know that, and implement as an actor, it should be normal”.

“And, he was a very educated person, he used to talk in Sanskrit, and he used to tell the entire thing in Bengali. He knew English and French. He was a very learned person. But, this moral reflection is there in this character. It's a very, I would say, a person when he comes, that's the reason, the film starts where Britishers, when they hear his name, Bhavani Pathak, they were petrified”, he added.

'Devi Chowdhurani' is based on Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's novel 'Devi Chaudhurani'.