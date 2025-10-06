403
Agility KSCP and CODED Train 500 Young Females in Kuwait
(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) KUWAIT – October 6, 2025 – Agility KSCP, a supply chain services, infrastructure and innovation company, announces the successful conclusion of the 2025 edition of the Academy X program, with more than 500 female students in Kuwait graduated, as part of its ongoing strategic partnership with CODED Academy.
Academy X was initially introduced as a pilot under the Kuwait Codes initiative in 2023 called ‘Ra’idat Al Taqniya’ and officially rolled out as Academy X in 2024. With its most recent graduates, Academy X has now completed its second successful year, hosting three cohorts and equipping participants with essential technical and AI skills, empowering them to be future tech ambassadors for Kuwait.
During the closing ceremony, Agility KSCP recognized the outstanding achievements of female students by presenting the “Best Tech Feature Award” for Academy X 2025. The award was given to Lara Younis Ali, whose project stood out for its innovation, technical excellence, and practical impact. This award underscores how young female students are able to transform their innovative ideas into tangible solutions that make a real difference in society, through technology.
Agility KSCP continues to invest in youth development through partnerships with leading non-profits that expand access to technical and vocational education. Its collaboration with CODED Academy is a standout example. Since 2023, Academy X has grown steadily, equipping more than 800 young women with coding and entrepreneurship skills to date. The broader partnership with CODED, which began in 2022, has reached over 3,100 female students.
Through its CSR program, Agility highlights the vital contribution of the private sector in driving youth development and nurturing innovation in Kuwait. In 2025, Agility aims to reach over 5,000 individuals in Kuwait with initiatives centered on education, technology, and entrepreneurship—continuing a legacy of over 20 years of partnerships that have already benefited more than 51,000 individuals in Kuwait.
