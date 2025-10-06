Birchtech Announces Commercialization Of Water Treatment Solutions With $0.9 Million In Initial Purchase Orders From Large Mid-Atlantic Utility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Turnkey, Validated Multimedia Solutions for Water Treatment Positions Birchtech as Industry Integrator

CORSICANA, Texas, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) ("Birchtech" or the "Company"), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced the commercialization of the Company's water treatment solutions business after having received purchase orders collectively totaling approximately $0.9 million with a large mid-Atlantic power utility for filtration system media replacement services for the removal of contaminants from wastewater at two locations.

As integrators of environmental technologies, Birchtech provides turnkey water treatment solutions that are media-agnostic and tailored to each site's requirements. The Company collaborates with plant operators, engineering firms, and industry partners to scope, test, design, and deliver efficient systems and services, including equipment and media selection, commissioning, and ongoing support.

Birchtech's commercialization is supported by its RSSCT Design Center, which conducts rapid small-scale column tests (“RSSCT”) and related analyses to evaluate various media options and provide details on media performance and life expectancy (replacement) prior to full-scale deployment. This lab-driven approach allows the Company to recommend the most efficient, cost-effective solutions for contaminant removal allowing for the use of the best product(s) rather than limited to a single corporate sponsored product line.

John Pavlish, Birchtech's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, commented:“The analysis of multiple options, technologies, and media products allows for the selection of the best water treatment solutions that will yield optimal performance and the lowest cost for our utility customers.”

Richard MacPherson, Birchtech's Chief Executive Officer, added:“Birchtech's strategic approach, including expert personnel and industry partnerships, in the water treatment sector have allowed our company to ensure our utility customers realize a lower cost resource along with validated data for a more efficient operational system. Our team's strong expertise in activated carbon technologies and water treatment solutions, both in clean air and water, is expected to elevate our market position as we continue to introduce our disruptive water purification technologies. In collaboration with our Analysis and Carbon Development Design Centers, providing RSSCT and thermal reactivation, we are able to determine which media, whether activated carbon or other resources, will provide certain efficiencies, which is also largely dependent on the type of contaminant and water source.

“Granular activated carbon (GAC) is an established 'best available technology' for PFAS removal, and we look forward to supplying GAC to the market to utilities who have begun working toward compliance to the U.S. EPA's PFAS regulations. Beyond PFAS, there are numerous contaminants that plague our water systems in the U.S. for which Birchtech can provide GAC, other media, and water treatment solutions that can be effectively tailored and applied in those environments. We expect that our innovative strengths and patent pending position in carbonaceous materials will take us to the forefront of water purification as we move forward - mirroring our track record in air purification,” concluded MacPherson.

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies, serving as America's clean coal and clean water Company by delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and is developing disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on forever chemicals such as PFAS and PFOS. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a world-class team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech's business. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

...

