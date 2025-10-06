Upexi To Participate In Upcoming October Investor Conferences
A.G.P.'s Digital Asset Treasury Showcase
Dates: October 8, 2025
Location: Virtual
Attendees : Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Type : Fireside Chat
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at 11:00 am E.T.
Webcast:
Planet Microcap Showcase
Dates: October 21-23, 2025
Location: Arcadian Court and Loft, Toronto, Canada
Attendees: Allan Marshall, CEO, Director
Type : Presentation, Investor Meetings
Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 12:00 pm E.T.
Webcast :
Maxim Growth Summit
Dates: October 22-23, 2025
Location: Hard Rock Hotel, New York City
Attendees: Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Type : Digital Asset Treasury Panel, Investor Meetings
Panel Date and Time: Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 10:00 am E.T.
Webcast :
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Upexi's management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at ... .
About Upexi, Inc.
Upexi is a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. The Company has entered the cryptocurrency industry and cash management of assets through a cryptocurrency portfolio. For more information on Upexi's treasury strategy and future developments, visit .
Follow Upexi on X -
Follow CEO, Allan Marshall, on X -
Follow CSO, Brian Rudick, on X -
Company Contact
Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Email: ...
Phone: (203) 442-5391
Media Contact
Gasthalter & Co.
...
Investor Relations Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
Email: ...
Phone: (212) 896-1254
