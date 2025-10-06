Women's World Cup 2025, NZ Vs SA: Suzie Bates' Back-To-Back Ducks Put Her Form Under Spotlight

New Zealand's veteran batter Suzie Bates had yet another forgettable outing in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 as he was dismissed for a duck against South Africa at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday, October 6.

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine, who is playing her last World Cup, won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa. After losing to Australia in their opening match, the White Ferns were hoping for a strong batting performance and set a challenging total in their quest for a comeback.

Suzie Bates, who took the strike in her 350th match of her illustrious international career, was expected to lead the charge and set the tone for New Zealand's innings. However, the 38-year-old's stay at the crease ended before the veteran New Zealand batter could add any runs. Bates was trapped LBW off Marizanne Kapp's delivery on the first ball of the match, as the milestone game began on a disappointing note.

Horror start for Suzie Bates at the Women's World Cup 2025

New Zealand legend Suzie Bates is playing her fifth Women's ODI World Cup, having previously participated in the 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2022 editions of the tournament. Bates is likely playing her last ODI World Cup, given her age and long-standing international career.

Bates was expected to make the most to make the most of the occasion and deliver a steady start. However, the 38-year-old had a forgettable start to her fifth World Cup campaign as she was dismissed for a nine-ball duck in New Zealand's opening match against Australia in Indore. In the ongoing match against South Africa, Suzie Bates was expected to make a comeback, but yet again, she fell for a first-ball duck, deepening her rough start to the tournament.

Marizanne Kapp delivered a good length ball with a slight angle. Bates stepped forward and tried to play it, but missed, as the ball hit her pads and she was given LBW, leaving New Zealand reeling early in the innings.

Dream start for South Africa! Marizanne Kapp makes an instant impact. Suzie Bates is gone!Catch the LIVE action ➡ #CWC25 NZ SA | LIVE NOW on Star Sports & JioHotstar! twitter/6cWC1BwnKh

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 6, 2025

Suzie Bates registered her first golden duck in the Women's ODI World Cup since the 2009 edition of the tournament, where she was dismissed for a duck against South Africa, the same opposition she faced on Monday, in Bowral, completing an unfortunate full-circle moment in her World Cup career.

Netizens Question Bates' Form after 2nd Successive Duck

Suzie Bates' form has come under the spotlight after she registered her second successive duck of the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2025. The fans and cricket enthusiasts were concerned by Bates' back-to-back ducks in the tournament, questioned about her form, and whether she could make a comeback in the remainder of the marquee event.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts questioned the veteran New Zealand batter for 'dragging' her career, given her inconsistent performances in recent years, while others wanted her to get dropped from the team and give a chance to young players in the squad.

It feels like (stats will likely prove me wrong) that Susie Bates hasn't scored runs in important games and/or against the top 3-4 teams for quite a number of years now

- Jonesy (@dougierydal) October 6, 2025

I've never liked players who drag their careers for the sake of it. Suzie Bates has been doing it for a while and now two consecutive games and she has been dismissed for a duck. Mithali Raj did in 2022. Jhulan retired just at the right moment.

- Kshitij Ojha (@Kshitij070) October 6, 2025

While Sophie Devine is still pulling some weight in terms of performance. Can't say the same about Suzie Bates. Even the T20 World Cup wasn't fruitful for her. She hasn't performed for a while if I'm not wrong.

- A (@Agd_1) October 6, 2025

The writing has been on the wall with Suzie Bates. It's so hard to watch the fade. I had a chance to ask her about it, both from the international and franchise POV and, with her quintessential cheeky wit, she said, "I'll play till my arms fall off and then I'll be done."... twitter/NBDhgAkpyQ

- Lavanya ️‍ (@lav_narayanan) October 6, 2025

Back-to-back ducks for Suzie Bates in the 2025 Cricket World Cup Tough times for the veteran Kiwi - can she turn it around? #CWC25 #WomensWorldCup2025 twitter/oVb55PavqA

- Saurabh Pathak (@cricket_balla) October 6, 2025

Suzie bates still you are playing?you should have drop herself in next game if you have left any shame..please make way for polly inglish .she is young and very talented girl#CWC25

- Vinod sharma (@vinod978597) October 6, 2025

Suzie bates departs on a duck!!️#WomensWorldCup2025 #RSAvsNZ #RSAvNZ

- Amit Mishra (@Amitmishra__18) October 6, 2025

The last time that Suzie Bates was dismissed first ball in an ODI was 16 years ago in the 2009 World Cup at Bowral (also against South Africa). It's also the first time she has made two ducks in a row in her 173 ODIs.#NZvSA

- Francis Payne (@FPayne100) October 6, 2025

@WHITE_FERNS don't have any youngsters, so that suzie bates is still playing and underperforming against tough sides# cwc25

- Nithin28 (@medico_28) October 6, 2025

Suzie Bates out on a duck again. Wtf #NZvSA

- ✨️QueenB✨️ (@divine_art3mis) October 6, 2025

The fans' claim of Suzie Bates' inconsistent performance is supported by her ODI stats since 2024. In 16 matches, she has scored 307 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 20.46. This highlights a dip from her usual consistency and validates fans' concerns about her current form.

Suzie Bates is New Zealand's leading run-getter in the Women's ODI World Cup, amassing 1179 runs, including 4 centuries and 5 fifties, at an average of 51.26 in 29 matches.