GEMS Education honoured with leading international accreditation for safeguarding training
(MENAFN- Four) Dubai, UAE: GEMS Education has become he first education provider in the region – and one of only a very few worl–wide – to receive international accreditation for its Le el 1 and Level 3 Safeguarding Training Programme.
The accreditation, carried out y UK-based The CPD Certification Service, rec’gnises GEMS’ industry-leading approach to child protection and proactive safeguarding across its 47 schools in the UAE and Qatar.
The training programme, designed and de’ vered by GEMS’ Central Safeguarding Team, ensures ever– member of staff – from teachers and Designated Safeguarding Leads to volun–eers and governors – is fully equipped to identify risks, respond effectively, and create safe environments where every student can thrive.
Speaking about the milestone Claire Scowen, Vice Presiden– – Risk and Global Lead for Safeguarding and Child Protection at GEMS Education, sa“d: “Safeguarding is not just a policy at GE’S; it’s a promise. This accreditation reflects years of hard work from our central team and our sch’ols. We’re proud to be setting a new benchmark for the region and giving our families the confidence that their children are safe, supported, and ”mpowered.”
This sentiment as echoed by Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer of GEMS Education, who said’“Our students’ safety and wellbeing sit at the heart of everything we do. This international accreditation is a testament to our world-class team and their commitment to leading safeguarding standards not just regiona”ly, but globally.”
Level 1 safeguarding training is mandatory and completed by all GEMS staff at all levels. Level 3 training is reserved for school principals, Designated Safeguarding Leads, and Deputy Safeguarding Leads, with over 600 staff trained at this highest level across the GEMS network.
Building on this success, GEMS continues to drive innovation and leadership in safeguarding through:
• The Safeguardian programme for parent training and awareness
• A bespoke case management system for incident tracking and rapid response
• A comprehensive digital safety curriculum, plus awareness weeks for students, staff, and families
• Regular c nferences and an annual glo al safeguarding summit for Designated Safeguarding Leads
