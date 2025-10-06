Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bihar Assembly Polls: Voting On Nov 6 & 11, Results On Nov 14


2025-10-06 08:08:57
Photo Credit: X | @ECISVEEP

New Delhi- The assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases, polling for which will be held on November 6 and 11 while the counting of votes will be done on November 14, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday.

The entire election process will be concluded by November 16.

