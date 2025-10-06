Lavras Gold Corp. Participating In The Geophysics Day Celebration In The Town Of Lavras Do Sul, Southern Brazil
|Resource Category
|Tonnes (MM)
|Grade (g/t gold)
|Contained Gold
|Measured
|4.6
|0.88
|132,000
|Indicated
|8.3
|0.92
|246,000
|M&I Total
|
|0.91
|377,000
|Inferred
|3.7
|0.97
|115,000
Cerrito Resource
|Indicated
|8.3
|0.70
|188,000
|Inferred
|13.2
|0.69
|293,000
About Lavras Gold Corp.
Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a highly prospective gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans approximately 23,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on , as well as on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .
Michael Durose, President & CEO of Lavras Gold Corp., is the qualified person (" QP ") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.
On Behalf of Lavras Gold Corp.
" Michael Durose "
President & CEO
Legal Disclaimer:
