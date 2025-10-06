Lavras Gold Corp. Participating In The Geophysics Day Celebration In The Town Of Lavras Do Sul, Southern Brazil

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) (" Lavras Gold " or the " Compan y") is proud to join in the sponsorship of the Geophysics Day Celebration in the town of Lavras do Sul, along with the Brazilian Society of Geophysics, the town of Lavras do Sul, South Antonio Parish, Fertilizer Eagle, JAC Consultory and Consulture Hall.

Organized on behalf of the Brazilian Society of Geophysics, this gathering celebrates the legacy of Lavras do Sul as an important gold camp that was the site of the first geophysical surveys in Brazil in 1932, earning the town the reputation as the cradle of Brazilian national geophysical science. More than remembering its history, this event represents commitment to the local community, promoting dialogue and awareness that mining, when conducted in a responsible and sustainable form, can generate economic and social development, strengthening the historical roots of Lavras do Sul, and projecting a future of prosperity for the entire region.

As mineral exploration and extraction activity expand in Brazil, especially in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, this event invites the participation of experts, pioneers and enthusiasts, to reflect on advancements, challenges and opportunities that shape the future of the sector in this area of Brazil.

"We are both proud and honoured to participate in this celebration of mining history with our neighbours in the town of Lavras do Sul," commented Lavras Gold President and CEO Michael Durose. "The community here as been very welcoming and kind to Lavras Gold, and we are deeply honoured to be part of the celebration of their history."

"Lavras Gold has signaled its commitment to the community of Lavras do Sul since we opened our office doors three years ago, and the community has reciprocated that commitment to Lavras Gold and our success," commented Lavras Gold Country Manager Paulo Serpa. "With our Rota do Ouro program, which teaches school children and other participants their history of mining in this area, and Project Viver, which is designed to create awareness and improvement of the agricultural land, we are well integrated into the town, its people and its path to the future."

The Geophysics Day celebration will take place on Friday October 10th at the Commercial Club (Clube Comercial), Terra do Ouro, beginning with opening ceremonies at 2pm local time. Both CEO Michael Durose and Country Manager Paulo Serpa, along with most of the Lavras Gold staff, will be on hand for this event.

About the LDS Project

The LDS Project is centred on the town of Lavras do Sul in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. It is approximately 320 kilometres, or a 4.5-hour drive, from the state capital of Porto Alegre. The Company, through its subsidiary holds, directly or indirectly, contractual interests over 34 mineral rights covering approximately 23,000 hectares.

The LDS intrusive complex is a multiphase intrusive centre that is surrounded by coeval volcanic rocks to the east. Geologically, LDS is in the far south of the Neoproterozoic Mantiqueira Province, a 2,700-kilometre-long belt of tectonically and magmatically accreted terrains that stretch as far south as the coastline of central Uruguay and north into southern Bahia State in Brazil. The most advanced targets are the Butiá and Cerrito gold deposits.

Butiá Resource