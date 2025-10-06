Bluberi Debuts New Hardware And Robust Game Portfolio At G2E 2025
"Bluberi is entering its next phase with a clear direction: grow our install base, expand our product portfolio, and invest in the people who make it possible," said Andrew Burke, CEO of Bluberi. "At G2E, we're showcasing both how far we have come and where we're headed as a company. This portfolio reflects our commitment to delivering performance for operators, while highlighting the strength of the team and culture driving our growth."
Hardware Highlights
New Hardware
Bluberi's showcase is anchored by the launch of Beacon Jumbo , headlined by the exclusive Timber Jack Jumbo and supported with an annual dedicated content pipeline. Built to endcap Beacon+ banks, Beacon Jumbo elevates casino floors with RGB edge lighting and a market-first dual play experience featuring independent bash buttons for shared engagement.
Hardware Must-See
The company also expands its Beacon+ hardware line with new Lighthouse configurations, inline and football banking designs, premiering with Devil's Lock Slice n' Dice and Shark's Lock Slice n' Dice. On Beacon Elite , Bluberi introduces its first licensed brand title , featuring Sir Mix a Lot, a two-game package that includes Anaconda and Hot Hot Cherries.
"This year marks a major step forward in our content output, with seven distinct streams delivering consistent value to the market," commented Mike Brennan, Bluberi's Chief Product Officer. "Our RnD efforts remain focused on quality games built on the mechanics players love, each with a unique Bluberi twist that keeps them coming back. Using a tool we're unveiling called Game Print, we assess risk and opportunity, striking a balance between proven entertainment and bold new ideas."
Game Innovations
On Beacon+, attendees will preview a pipeline of news titles coming to market, including:
- Berry Bucks Shen Shu Cash Racoons Dynamic Dragons Smokin' Train Shear Luck
Each title underscores Bluberi's focus on delivering fun, engaging mechanics backed by a disciplined RnD strategy and player-centric data insights. Beyond game development, and with the company's recent Nevada license, Bluberi is strengthening relationships and expanding into key markets.
"Strong customer relationships are at the core of our business, and gaining approval to sell slot games in Nevada was a pivotal milestone for Bluberi," said Casey Whalen, Bluberi's Chief Commercial Officer. "Nevada is one of the most important jurisdictions in gaming, and we're thrilled to bring our portfolio to operators here for the first time. This milestone reinforces our commitment to building lasting partnerships, and we look forward to working closely with Nevada operators."
At Booth #1253, Bluberi will extend its culture of bold creativity in a playfully serious atmosphere, featuring live music, a custom hat bar, and Bluberi-crafted beverages. These experiences bring the brand's personality to life-approachable, disruptive, and customer-focused-while keeping the spotlight firmly on product innovation and operator partnerships.
About BluberiTM
Bluberi is a bold and authentic gaming company committed to creating unforgettable player experiences and measurable results for operators. With over 30 years of experience, we deliver innovative hardware, engaging content, and data-driven design to deliver experiences that perform. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Bluberi is relentless in its mission to be the most rewarding partner in gaming.
