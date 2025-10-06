Biocomposites Market Report 2025-2033, With Profiles Of Stora Enso, UPM Biocomposites, UFP Industries, RBT Biocomposites, Fiberwood, Bcomp, Jelu-Werk J.Ehrler, Hemka, And Norske Skog Saugbrugs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The biocomposites market is driven by a global shift towards sustainable materials across industries like automotive, construction, and packaging. Opportunities arise from increasing government regulations on emissions, escalating petroleum prices, and the popularity of green products, fueling R&D in bio-based solutions. Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biocomposites Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Fiber (Wood Fibers, Non-wood Fibers), By Product (Wood Plastic Composites, Natural Fiber Composites), By Technology, By Polymer, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global biocomposites market size was estimated at USD 28.37 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 79.35 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2025 to 2033, due to a strong global push toward sustainable, eco-friendly materials in industrial applications.



As governments, corporations, and consumers aim to reduce carbon footprints and plastic dependency, biocomposites offer a renewable and biodegradable alternative to conventional composites. With rising awareness of environmental degradation and stricter disposal norms, industries such as automotive, construction, and packaging are actively adopting biocomposites. Moreover, rising global concern around microplastics and long-term pollution is encouraging the replacement with bio-based solutions. As sustainable design becomes mainstream, biocomposites are emerging as a preferred material choice. The overall value chain is also becoming more optimized, reducing costs and improving scalability.

Key drivers include government regulations on carbon emissions and single-use plastics, increasing petroleum prices, and customer preference for green products. The automotive sector is integrating biocomposites for weight reduction and emissions control. In construction, bio-based panels and insulation materials are gaining traction due to energy efficiency targets. Packaging players are shifting to biodegradable options to meet both consumer and legal expectations. Advancements in natural fiber technologies (such as hemp, flax, and jute) and resin systems are improving the mechanical properties of biocomposites, making them suitable for wider applications. These drivers are compounded by increasing R&D investment and collaborations across academia and industry.

Current trends include the development of high-strength natural fiber-reinforced biocomposites and hybrid bio-synthetic composites. Biocomposites are being integrated with nanocellulose for better performance in aerospace and electronics. 3D printing using biocomposite feedstock is expanding design possibilities in consumer goods. Companies are developing recyclable bio-resins and thermoplastic biocomposites to improve lifecycle sustainability. There is also increasing vertical integration where companies cultivate their raw materials (like hemp or flax) for controlled quality and supply. Startups are experimenting with agricultural waste such as coconut coir, rice husk, and banana fiber, for cost-efficient, high-performance bio-fillers.

Global Biocomposites Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue & volume growth at regional & country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this report, the analyst has segmented the biocomposites market report based on fiber, product, technology, polymer, end use, and region. This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 107 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $28.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $79.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Biocomposites Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Value Chain Analysis

3.2. Regulatory Framework

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Growing construction activities in the developing countries

3.4.1.2. Increasing adoption of prefiberated construction materials

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Need for regular deck maintenance

3.4.3. Industry opportunity

3.4.4. Market Challenges

3.5. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. Porter's Analysis

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis, by SWOT

Chapter 4. Biocomposites Market: Fiber Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Fiber Takeaways

4.2. Fiber Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033

4.3. Biocomposites Market Estimates & Forecast, By Fiber (Kilotons) (USD Million), 2021 - 2033

4.3.1. Wood Fibers

4.3.2. Non-wood Fibers

Chapter 5. Biocomposites Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Takeaways

5.2. Product Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033

5.3. Biocomposites Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product (Kilotons) (USD Million), 2021 - 2033

5.3.1. Wood Plastic Composites

5.3.2. Natural Fiber Composites

5.3.3. Hybrid Biocomposites

Chapter 6. Biocomposites Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Technology Takeaways

6.2. Technology Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033

6.3. Biocomposites Market Estimates & Forecast, By Technology (Kilotons) (USD Million), 2021 - 2033

6.3.1. Compression Molding

6.3.2. Injection Molding

6.3.3. Extrusion

6.3.4. Resin Transfer Molding

6.3.5. Pultrusion

6.3.6. Thermoforming

6.3.7. Others

Chapter 7. Biocomposites Market: Polymer Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Polymer Takeaways

7.2. Polymer Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033

7.3. Biocomposites Market Estimates & Forecast, By Polymer (Kilotons) (USD Million), 2021 - 2033

7.3.1. Biodegradable Polymer

7.3.2. Synthetic Polymer

7.3.3. Hybrid Polymer

7.3.4. Others

Chapter 8. Biocomposites Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. End Use Takeaways

8.2. End Use Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033

8.3. Biocomposites Market Estimates & Forecast, By End Use (Kilotons) (USD Million), 2021 - 2033

8.3.1. Automotive and Transportation

8.3.2. Building and Construction

8.3.3. Consumer Goods

8.3.4. Aerospace

8.3.5. Medical

8.3.6. Others

Chapter 9. Biocomposites Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

10.2. Competition Categorization

10.3. Company Market Positioning

10.4. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2024

10.5. Strategy Mapping, 2024

10.6. Company Listings



Stora Enso

UPM Biocomposites

UFP Industries, Inc.

Natural Fibre Technologies

RBT BioComposites

FiberWood

Bcomp Ltd

Jelu-Werk J.Ehrler GmbH

Hemka Norske Skog Saugbrugs

