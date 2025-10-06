Biocomposites Market Report 2025-2033, With Profiles Of Stora Enso, UPM Biocomposites, UFP Industries, RBT Biocomposites, Fiberwood, Bcomp, Jelu-Werk J.Ehrler, Hemka, And Norske Skog Saugbrugs
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|107
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$28.37 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$79.35 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Biocomposites Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Value Chain Analysis
3.2. Regulatory Framework
3.3. Technology Overview
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1. Growing construction activities in the developing countries
3.4.1.2. Increasing adoption of prefiberated construction materials
3.4.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4.2.1. Need for regular deck maintenance
3.4.3. Industry opportunity
3.4.4. Market Challenges
3.5. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.6. Business Environment Analysis
3.6.1. Porter's Analysis
3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis, by SWOT
Chapter 4. Biocomposites Market: Fiber Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Fiber Takeaways
4.2. Fiber Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033
4.3. Biocomposites Market Estimates & Forecast, By Fiber (Kilotons) (USD Million), 2021 - 2033
4.3.1. Wood Fibers
4.3.2. Non-wood Fibers
Chapter 5. Biocomposites Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Product Takeaways
5.2. Product Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033
5.3. Biocomposites Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product (Kilotons) (USD Million), 2021 - 2033
5.3.1. Wood Plastic Composites
5.3.2. Natural Fiber Composites
5.3.3. Hybrid Biocomposites
Chapter 6. Biocomposites Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Technology Takeaways
6.2. Technology Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033
6.3. Biocomposites Market Estimates & Forecast, By Technology (Kilotons) (USD Million), 2021 - 2033
6.3.1. Compression Molding
6.3.2. Injection Molding
6.3.3. Extrusion
6.3.4. Resin Transfer Molding
6.3.5. Pultrusion
6.3.6. Thermoforming
6.3.7. Others
Chapter 7. Biocomposites Market: Polymer Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Polymer Takeaways
7.2. Polymer Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033
7.3. Biocomposites Market Estimates & Forecast, By Polymer (Kilotons) (USD Million), 2021 - 2033
7.3.1. Biodegradable Polymer
7.3.2. Synthetic Polymer
7.3.3. Hybrid Polymer
7.3.4. Others
Chapter 8. Biocomposites Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. End Use Takeaways
8.2. End Use Market Share Analysis, 2025 - 2033
8.3. Biocomposites Market Estimates & Forecast, By End Use (Kilotons) (USD Million), 2021 - 2033
8.3.1. Automotive and Transportation
8.3.2. Building and Construction
8.3.3. Consumer Goods
8.3.4. Aerospace
8.3.5. Medical
8.3.6. Others
Chapter 9. Biocomposites Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
10.2. Competition Categorization
10.3. Company Market Positioning
10.4. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2024
10.5. Strategy Mapping, 2024
10.6. Company Listings
- Stora Enso UPM Biocomposites UFP Industries, Inc. Natural Fibre Technologies RBT BioComposites FiberWood Bcomp Ltd Jelu-Werk J.Ehrler GmbH Hemka Norske Skog Saugbrugs
Attachment
