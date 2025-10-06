Oil Fund Contributions To State Budget Rise

In January–September 2025, transfers from the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) to the state budget totaled 10.861 billion manats, fully meeting the forecast for the period, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.

