Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Semiconductor Market Analysis 2025: Node Sizes, Types, And Applications In Focus


2025-10-06 05:01:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The key market opportunities in the semiconductor chip sector include advancements in IT and telecom, healthcare innovation, automotive tech evolution, and industrial applications. Growth is driven by next-gen technological developments, regional expansion in Asia-Pacific, and sustainability trends influencing consumer demand and industry practices.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Chips: Applications and Impact of Shortage " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report analyzes the semiconductor chip market, which is segmented by node size, type, and application. Node sizes include above 280nm, 220nm-180nm, 90nm-28 nm, and others.

Types include logic ICs, memory chips, microprocessors, analog ICs, sensors, and others. Application segments include IT and telecommunications, healthcare, logistics, retail, aerospace and defense, industrial, consumer electronics, automotive, and others.
The report covers the semiconductor market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). It evaluates the market's drivers and challenges, emerging technologies, and innovations in material design and performance.

The study concludes with an analysis of leading companies and their offerings. The base year for the study is 2024, with projections for 2025 through 2030, including compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the forecast period.


Report Scope

  • 57 data tables and 48 additional tables
  • In-depth analysis of the global market for semiconductor chips, along with their applications and the impact of their shortage
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecast for 2026, 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2030
  • Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, and a corresponding market share analysis by microchip type, application industry, node size and region
  • Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, prospects and the impacts of macroeconomic variables
  • Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, global supply chain analyses and case studies
  • Patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents
  • Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies
  • Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
  • Profiles of the leading companies,includingIntel Corp., Samsung Electronics, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), Nvidia Corp., Broadcom Inc.


Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 156
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.74 Trillion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.6 Trillion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary

  • Market Outlook
  • Scope of Report
  • Market Summary
  • Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
  • Emerging Technologies
  • Segmental Analysis
  • Regional Analysis

Chapter 2 Market Overview

  • Current Market Overview
  • Future Outlook
  • Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
  • GDP Growth
  • Inflation
  • Interest Rates
  • Geopolitical Risks
  • Trade Policies
  • Government Incentives
  • Impact of the U.S.-China Trade War
  • Supply Chain Disruptions
  • Innovation and R&D Challenges
  • Strategic Responses
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Component Development
  • Manufacturing and Assembly
  • Distribution and Logistics
  • Application and Deployment
  • Ongoing Support and Performance Optimization
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
    • Continued Popularity of Consumer Electronics
    • AI-Powered IoT Solutions
    • 5G Applications
  • Market Restraints/Challenges
    • High Initial Investment
    • Surge in Geopolitical Tensions
  • Market Opportunities
    • Government Initiatives
    • Demand for EVs

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis

  • Emerging Technologies
    • 3D Chip Stacking (3D ICs)
    • GAA Transistors
  • Patent Analysis
  • Regional Patterns
  • List of Patent Grants
  • Key Findings

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

  • Market Breakdown by Type
    • Logic ICs
    • Memory Chips
    • Analog ICs
    • Microprocessors
    • Sensors
    • Other Types
  • Market Breakdown by Node Size
    • 90 nm-28 nm
    • >280 nm
    • Other Node Sizes
  • Market Breakdown by Application
    • Mobile
    • Consumer Electronics
    • Automotive
    • Industrial
    • IT and Telecommunications
    • Healthcare
    • Aerospace and Defense
    • Other Applications
  • Market Breakdown by Region
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

  • Market Ecosystem Analysis
  • Component Suppliers
  • Semiconductor Chip Manufacturers
  • OEMs
  • Semiconductor Chip Distributors
  • Service Providers
  • Analysis of Key Companies
    • Intel Corp.
    • Samsung Electronics
    • TSMC
    • Nvidia Corp.
    • Broadcom Inc.
  • Strategic Analysis
  • Recent Developments

Chapter 8 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Perspective

  • ESG Performance in the Semiconductor Chip Industry
  • Status of ESG in the Semiconductor Chip Industry

Company Profiles

  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
  • Broadcom
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Intel Corp.
  • Micron Technology Inc.
  • Nvidia Corp.
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
  • Renesas Electronics Corp.
  • Samsung
  • SK Inc.
  • SMIC
  • Stmicroelectronics
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
  • Texas Instruments Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager

More Story

