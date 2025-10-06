Semiconductor Market Analysis 2025: Node Sizes, Types, And Applications In Focus
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|156
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$0.74 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.6 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Emerging Technologies Segmental Analysis Regional Analysis
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview Future Outlook Macroeconomic Factors Analysis GDP Growth Inflation Interest Rates Geopolitical Risks Trade Policies Government Incentives Impact of the U.S.-China Trade War Supply Chain Disruptions Innovation and R&D Challenges Strategic Responses Value Chain Analysis Component Development Manufacturing and Assembly Distribution and Logistics Application and Deployment Ongoing Support and Performance Optimization Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Continued Popularity of Consumer Electronics AI-Powered IoT Solutions 5G Applications
- High Initial Investment Surge in Geopolitical Tensions
- Government Initiatives Demand for EVs
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis
- Emerging Technologies
- 3D Chip Stacking (3D ICs) GAA Transistors
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Market Breakdown by Type
- Logic ICs Memory Chips Analog ICs Microprocessors Sensors Other Types
- 90 nm-28 nm >280 nm Other Node Sizes
- Mobile Consumer Electronics Automotive Industrial IT and Telecommunications Healthcare Aerospace and Defense Other Applications
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Market Ecosystem Analysis Component Suppliers Semiconductor Chip Manufacturers OEMs Semiconductor Chip Distributors Service Providers Analysis of Key Companies
- Intel Corp. Samsung Electronics TSMC Nvidia Corp. Broadcom Inc.
Chapter 8 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Perspective
- ESG Performance in the Semiconductor Chip Industry Status of ESG in the Semiconductor Chip Industry
Company Profiles
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Broadcom Infineon Technologies AG Intel Corp. Micron Technology Inc. Nvidia Corp. NXP Semiconductors Qualcomm Technologies Inc. Renesas Electronics Corp. Samsung SK Inc. SMIC Stmicroelectronics Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Texas Instruments Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Semiconductor Chip Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment