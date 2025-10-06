Semiconductor Market Analysis 2025: Node Sizes, Types, And Applications In Focus

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Chips: Applications and Impact of Shortage " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report analyzes the semiconductor chip market, which is segmented by node size, type, and application. Node sizes include above 280nm, 220nm-180nm, 90nm-28 nm, and others.

Types include logic ICs, memory chips, microprocessors, analog ICs, sensors, and others. Application segments include IT and telecommunications, healthcare, logistics, retail, aerospace and defense, industrial, consumer electronics, automotive, and others.

The report covers the semiconductor market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). It evaluates the market's drivers and challenges, emerging technologies, and innovations in material design and performance.

The study concludes with an analysis of leading companies and their offerings. The base year for the study is 2024, with projections for 2025 through 2030, including compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the forecast period.



Report Scope



57 data tables and 48 additional tables

In-depth analysis of the global market for semiconductor chips, along with their applications and the impact of their shortage

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecast for 2026, 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, and a corresponding market share analysis by microchip type, application industry, node size and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, prospects and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, global supply chain analyses and case studies

Patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook Profiles of the leading companies,includingIntel Corp., Samsung Electronics, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), Nvidia Corp., Broadcom Inc.



Key Attributes:

