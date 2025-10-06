403
Indonesia Reports Over Forty Fatalities in School Collapse
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities from the collapse of an Islamic boarding school in Indonesia’s East Java province surged to 45 on Sunday, as emergency crews uncovered more bodies beneath the rubble, according to the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas).
In a statement released Sunday, Basarnas confirmed the discovery of 19 additional victims, increasing the death toll from 37 earlier in the day.
Yudhi Bramantyo, operations director at Basarnas, told reporters, “The total number of victims rescuers have evacuated are 149, with 45 reported dead, and 104 survivors.”
The updated figures reduce the number of individuals still unaccounted for to 18. However, Bramantyo cautioned that the number remains fluid due to discrepancies in the student attendance records provided by the school.
Search efforts have cleared more than 60% of the debris, but progress has been hampered by structural hazards, including a large concrete slab linked to an adjacent building, complicating operations.
Abdul Muhari, who heads the Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center at the National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure (BNPB), said that 167 students were impacted by the collapse. Of those, 104 have been located alive.
“Fourteen survivors are receiving treatment at hospitals, 89 have been discharged, and one has been transferred to another facility,” said Muhari.
The disaster struck on Monday, when the Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in Sidoarjo town gave way, trapping hundreds inside. Most of the students were teenage boys. Initial reports confirmed five deaths and approximately 100 injuries.
Rescue operations are ongoing, with authorities racing against time to locate any remaining survivors.
