Idli Kadai's Success: Dhanush Celebrates By Offering Prayers At Ancestral Temple Treating Those From His Village To A Feast

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 6 (IANS) Delighted with the success of his recently released film 'Idli Kadai', actor and director Dhanush has now offered prayers at his ancestral temple in Theni and treated those from his village to a feast.

Video clips of the actor offering prayers and then greeting and treating those from his native place to a feast have now gone viral on social media. The actor along with his family members was also seen eating at the feast.

Earlier, Dhanush took to his X timeline to share a poster that announced that the film had emerged a mega blockbuster. Along with this poster, he put out the images of a pair of folded hands, as if to thank audiences, the symbol of a heart and a smiling face with a halo over its head.

Dhanush's visit to the ancestral temple is winning hearts as the actor seems to be putting to practise the suggestion he had made to his fans, ahead of the film's release.

It may be recalled that Dhanush, during the audio launch event of the film, had spoken at length about the message the film would look to deliver had then said, "What is your identity? Studying well, getting a good degree and getting a good job will give you a good position in society. However, our identity lies in our ancestral roots. The lives our father, grandfather, great grandfathers and ancestors led shouldn't just dissipate in the air. It should continue to remain in the form of a memory in the minds of the next generations to come. The breath of our ancestors along with the diety of our soil is what we worship as our ancestral diety. Please go along with your family and offer prayers at the temples of your ancestral deities. We shouldn't forget certain important things."

He further went on to add, "Just like how a bird, which goes in search of food, returns correctly back to its nest, we too, irrespective of which direction we go in search of a livelihood, shouldn't forget the way we came and the life we lived. This is the point that Idli Kadai makes."