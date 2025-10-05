IND Vs PAK, Women's World Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Gives BOLD Verdict On Rivalry (WATCH)

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav made a massive statement on the rivalry between India and Pakistan in the Women's ODI cricket amid the ongoing clash in the Women's World Cup 2025 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5.

India and Pakistan's clash has often grabbed the attention of the cricketing world due to their rivalry over the decades. However, this time the clash between the two arch-rivals took place amid the heightened tensions between the two nations following the Pahalgam terror attack and successful Operation Sindoor, carried out by the Indian Defence Forces, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

However, on the field, Indian women have maintained a perfect record against Pakistan, winning all 11 matches in ODI cricket, underlining their sheer dominance over their arch-rivals.

'11-0 is not a Rivalry'

Speaking ahead of the Women's World Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav shared his thoughts on the rivalry between arch-rivals. The India T20I skipper gave a straightforward point of view on rivalry, stating that one-sided results don't make for a genuine contest, while backing Harmanpreet Kaur-led side to make it 12-0.

“I'll again say, rivalry is when the competition is neck to neck. 11-0 is not a rivalry. If our women's team focuses on playing good cricket, it will be 12-0,” the India T20I skipper said on Star Sports.

“If you talk about rivalry, it's when two teams play 12 games and the score is 6-6 or 7-5. But 11-0 is not a rivalry. Pakistan hasn't been able to beat us in recent times, in men's or women's cricket. If the women focus completely on their game, I'm sure they can make it 12-0,” he added.

Suryakumar Yadav's statement was similar to his remark after India's victory over Pakistan in the Super 4 clash of the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, stating 'rivalry' no longer applies, given the one-sided contest between the two teams.

India and Pakistan have faced off four times in the Women's ODI World Cup, with the Women in Blue winning all four matches against arch-rivals, continuing their unbeaten streak and reinforcing their dominance in the marquee tournament.

Team India set a 248-run target for Pakistan to chase

Team India was bundled out for 247 in 50 overs and set a 248-run target for Pakistan to chase in the fifth face-off in the history of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025. Openers Smriti Mandhana (23) and Pratika Rawal (31 )'s 48-run partnership gave a steady start to India's innings before Harleen Deol (46), Harmanpreet Kaur (19), and Jemimah Rodrigues (32) too the Women in Blue past the 150-run mark.

After Jemimah's dismissal at 159/5, Deepti Sharma (25) and Sneh Rana (20) formed a 42-run stand for the sixth wicket to take the past 200-run mark before the latter's dismissal at 201/6. Thereafter, Deepti was dismissed at 203/7.

After Deepti Sharma's dismissal, Richa Ghosh led India's innings with an unbeaten knock of 35 off 20 balls to a competitive total of 247 in 50 overs.

For Pakistan, Daina Baig led the bowling attack with figures of 4/69 at an economy rate of 6.9 in her spell of 10 overs, while skipper Fatima Sana (2/38) and Sadia Iqbal (2/47) picked two wickets each.