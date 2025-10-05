Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arab League Chief Cautions Against Bloc-Scrapping Calls


2025-10-05 03:05:36
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit on Sunday sounded the alarm about recent calls for abolishing the bloc, warning that this would give foreign bodies some leeway to control the region.
Speaking to reporters while launching Saleh Kamel Scholarship, he cautioned that should the league be scrapped, then "foreign or unwelcome forces" would be able to take control of the region.
"It is not in the region's interest to destroy or water down the institutional Arab entity," Abul-Gheit said, lashing out at calls for ending the Arab League.
The chief of the Cairo-based bloc underlined that for the Arab League to be modelled on the European Union (EU), it should be given broader reforms that are similar to those granted to the European Commission and the EU Presidency. (end)
