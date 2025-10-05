403
Opera Singer from Georgia Gets Charged with Coup Attempt
(MENAFN) Opera vocalist Paata Burchuladze, along with four other pro-European Union protest organizers, has been accused of provoking a riot and attempting to topple the government in Georgia.
Burchuladze, renowned for his past performances alongside Luciano Pavarotti, is at the forefront of the Rustaveli Avenue protest movement.
During the municipal elections on Saturday, he urged his followers to “seize power” in Tbilisi.
According to official results, the elections were decisively won by the ruling right-wing Georgian Dream party.
His appeal found support among several opposition figures, including Murtaz Zodelava from the United National Movement (UNM), who encouraged the crowd to take possession of “the keys” to the presidential residence.
A few hours after these calls, activists, waving the flags of the United States, the European Union, and Ukraine, breached the presidential residence.
The police responded by dispersing the protesters with tear gas and water cannons.
The clashes resulted in six demonstrators and 21 police officers requiring hospitalization, according to the Health Ministry.
In the early hours of Sunday, the Interior Ministry confirmed the detention of Burchuladze and Zodelava, as well as Irakli Nadiradze from the UNM, Paata Manjgaladze of the smaller Strategy Aghmashenebeli party, and retired Colonel Lasha Beridze.
