403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Oil Min. Commends 8 Voluntary Reduction Deal Countries' Meeting Outcome
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Oil Tareq Al-Roumi participated in the ministerial meeting of the eight countries involved in the voluntary oil production reduction agreement within the OPEC+ framework, which was held via video conference on Sunday.
The Kuwaiti official delegation attending the meeting included the Governor of the State of Kuwait to OPEC Muhammad Al-Shatti, and the national representative of the State of Kuwait to OPEC Sheikh Abdullah Sabah Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah.
In a press statement issued by the Ministry of Oil, the Minister confirmed targeting enhancing the stability of oil market.
He confirmed that based on market data regarding the positive market fundamentals and the stability of global economic performance indicators, the eight countries participating in the implementation agreed to adjust production by increasing it by 137,000 barrels per day for November 2025, out of a total of 1.65 million barrels per day from previously announced additional voluntary adjustments in April 2023.
Kuwaiti oil production for November 2025 will be 2.569 million barrels per day.
The minister added that the State of Kuwait is committed to consensus decisions that support the stability and recovery of the global economy and market balance.
The next meeting of the eight countries will be held on November 2, 2025. (end)
km
The Kuwaiti official delegation attending the meeting included the Governor of the State of Kuwait to OPEC Muhammad Al-Shatti, and the national representative of the State of Kuwait to OPEC Sheikh Abdullah Sabah Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah.
In a press statement issued by the Ministry of Oil, the Minister confirmed targeting enhancing the stability of oil market.
He confirmed that based on market data regarding the positive market fundamentals and the stability of global economic performance indicators, the eight countries participating in the implementation agreed to adjust production by increasing it by 137,000 barrels per day for November 2025, out of a total of 1.65 million barrels per day from previously announced additional voluntary adjustments in April 2023.
Kuwaiti oil production for November 2025 will be 2.569 million barrels per day.
The minister added that the State of Kuwait is committed to consensus decisions that support the stability and recovery of the global economy and market balance.
The next meeting of the eight countries will be held on November 2, 2025. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment