Kuwait Oil Min. Commends 8 Voluntary Reduction Deal Countries' Meeting Outcome


2025-10-05 09:02:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Oil Tareq Al-Roumi participated in the ministerial meeting of the eight countries involved in the voluntary oil production reduction agreement within the OPEC+ framework, which was held via video conference on Sunday.
The Kuwaiti official delegation attending the meeting included the Governor of the State of Kuwait to OPEC Muhammad Al-Shatti, and the national representative of the State of Kuwait to OPEC Sheikh Abdullah Sabah Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah.
In a press statement issued by the Ministry of Oil, the Minister confirmed targeting enhancing the stability of oil market.
He confirmed that based on market data regarding the positive market fundamentals and the stability of global economic performance indicators, the eight countries participating in the implementation agreed to adjust production by increasing it by 137,000 barrels per day for November 2025, out of a total of 1.65 million barrels per day from previously announced additional voluntary adjustments in April 2023.
Kuwaiti oil production for November 2025 will be 2.569 million barrels per day.
The minister added that the State of Kuwait is committed to consensus decisions that support the stability and recovery of the global economy and market balance.
The next meeting of the eight countries will be held on November 2, 2025. (end)
