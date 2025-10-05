Audit Bureau Takes Part In INTOSAI Symposium In Morocco

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) – The Audit Bureau participated in an international symposium organized by the INTOSAI Development Initiative (IDI), the training arm of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), titled "Leading Supreme Audit Institutions in a Global Context," held in Casablanca, Morocco.In a statement issued on Sunday, the Bureau said the three-day symposium brought together the heads of supreme audit institutions, experts from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, as well as representatives of international academic institutions.Audit Bureau President Radhi Hamadeen stated that the Bureau's participation falls within the framework of the "Mastery" program, which aims to develop the leadership capabilities of audit institutions and enhance their role in addressing global challenges.He noted that discussions focused on combating corruption, strengthening transparency and accountability, public financial reforms in the Arab region, and the impact of digitization and artificial intelligence on auditing, as well as climate change and green financial management.Hamadeen stressed that the participation reflects the Bureau's commitment to keeping pace with global developments in financial oversight and benefiting from international best practices to enhance the independence of supreme audit institutions (SAI), promote transparency and accountability.He added that the symposium served as a platform for exchanging expertise and strengthening Jordan's position as an active partner in international efforts to advance governance and oversight systems.At the conclusion of the symposium, held in cooperation with Morocco's Supreme Court of Accounts, participants underscord the commitment of SAI to continuing their effective engagement in international and regional initiatives, particularly the "Mastery" program, to foster institutional change and strengthen their contribution to achieving Sustainable Development Goals.